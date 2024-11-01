Chicago Bears rule 3 out, 5 questionable to play Cardinals

The Chicago Bears ruled out three players for their contest on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. The Bears are looking to avenge their Week 8 loss to the Washington Commanders that ended a last-second Hail Mary conversion.

The Chicago Bears have been looking forward to the Cardinals

The Bears coaching staff has been under fire by the fanbase and locker room since the loss. Eberflus and the coaching staff criticized their team captains this week for calling out the coaching staff for their idiotic in-game decision-making (that Eberflus and Shane Waldron doubled down on) against the Commanders.

During press conferences this week, Eberflus and Waldron wanted to stress that the team was looking forward to the Cardinals, presumably getting the team focused on winning bragging rights in another edition of the rivalry that was once better known as the “The Battle of Chicago.”

The Bears rule three players out for Sunday

The Bears will do so with shorthanded help in the secondary and on the offensive line. Per the Bears injury report released on Friday, the Bears ruled out OL Kiran Amegadjie for a calf issue (though after his play in Week 8, this could be a blessing for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and Chicago), S Jaquan Brisker (concussion) and OL Braxton Jones (knee).

Star DE Montez Sweat (shin), OL Ryan Bates (shoulder), CB Kyler Gordon (hamstring), OL Teven Jenkins (knee), and OL Larry Borom (ankle) are questionable to play on Sunday. The Bears will hope Borom can play left tackle with Chicago’s first two choices at the position ruled out. He was a full participant in all three practices.

Sweat did not practice Friday.

With Brisker out and Gordon banged up, it’ll be interesting to see if Eberflus has the will to sit Tyrique Stevenson at the start of Sunday’s game due to his behavior on the Hail Mary.

