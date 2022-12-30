After a wild come-from-behind victory against Milwaukee Bucks, marking their 4th win in the last 5 games, the Chicago Bulls have seemed to turn it around as of late. Even with the nice little run they’ve been on, they still sit 10th in the Eastern Conference standings with a measly 15-19 win-loss record. In order to avoid the potential of blowing this entire team up, the Bulls need to make up ground in the East and do it rather quickly. One topic that has been a hot one this past few weeks has been the drama surrounding star guard, Zach LaVine.

LaVine has been solid this season when he’s been available, averaging 22.2 points per game to go along with 4.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds per. However, his individual play hasn’t been the issue, it’s been the ongoing trouble he’s had when DeMar DeRozan is on the floor with him. It was reported earlier this week that the two have been experiencing a “disconnect” that has led to trade rumors arising. If you can’t be effective while playing with the team’s best player, you have a major problem.

If the Bulls continue to lose games and fall in the standings, moves will certainly be made in early 2023. Below are some potential packages that could interest Chicago if they decide to move on from the two-time All-Star Zach LaVine. Keep in mind he can’t be traded until January 15th due to the Bird Rights rule.

Zach LaVine heads to Dallas, pairing up with Luka Doncic

Mavericks get: Zach LaVine

Bulls get: Spencer Dinwiddie, Davis Bertans, 2024 First Round Pick, 2026 First Round Pick

The Mavs have shown interest in Zach LaVine in the past, as Mark Cuban is a huge fan of his. He never shy’s away from any move that could possibly help his squad, and with Luka’s recent dominance, it’s obvious he needs some help. LaVine is a ball dominant player, so it would be interesting dynamic considering he’d have to play off-ball more in order to fit in their system.

Now from Chicago’s perspective, it may seem like a fleece for Dallas. Giving up a few role players for an All-Star talent looks lopsided, but it could benefit them in the long run. Dinwiddie is a good playmaker who can fill in Lonzo Ball’s spot perfectly during his absence, and Bertans provides a shooting threat off the bench. The two first-round picks would be the big addition, but it’s also recommended to send someone of LaVine’s talent out of the conference.

The New York Knicks go all-in after hot stretch, D-Rose heads home

Knicks get: Zach LaVine 2024 Second Round Pick

Bulls get: Cam Reddish, Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier and a 2023 First Round Pick

The New York Knicks have been rumored to be really interested in Zach LaVine. This trade immediately makes the Knicks a favorite to go deep into the Eastern Conference playoffs. After striking out on Donovan Mitchell earlier this year, going out and grabbing LaVine to pair with Jalen Brunson would be a great move. The starting five would be one of the best in the NBA, and it would also force LaVine to become a better defender due to their system. No brainer for New York.

In addition to the first rounder, the Bulls would get back Cam Reddish, a guy who hasn’t truly had a great opportunity in the league yet. At just 23 years old he has a ton of upside, he’s a good scorer with defensive potential and would absolutely get minuets for Chicago. He’s only appeared in 35 games in the last two years for the Knicks, as he seems to be in coach Tom Thibodeau’s doghouse.

Cam reddish has to have the best euro step in the nba pic.twitter.com/xLLnok8xdm — jay🫥 (@cam0fam) December 25, 2022

Bringing Derrick Rose back home would be awesome for the fanbase and the team. Maybe it could light a spark for this organization that is in desperate need for one. Evan Fournier is purely a contract piece to make this trade work, but he’s also solid role player that can provide scoring and decent defense.

Zach LaVine heads to the Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers get: Zach LaVine, Marko Simonovic

Bulls get: Russell Westbrook, 2025 First Round Pick, 2027 First Round Pick

When the Bulls signed Zach LaVine to a massive, 215.2 million dollar contract this off-season, I don’t think anyone envisioned him being flipped later in the year. Especially not for someone like Russell Westbrook.

However, this may be the best option. They’d be off the books from the contract, and Westbrook’s deal is expiring so they’d have plenty of money to spend in the summer. In addition, Chicago gains two first rounders that could eventually be high picks as we don’t really know what the future holds for LA. LeBron James is getting older, Anthony Davis is injury prone, and they don’t have much else going on outside of those two. I know he’s not the most efficient player anymore, but Russell Westbrook on the Bulls would be pretty fun to watch. (At least for a few months)

There’s obviously much hope internally for the Chicago Bulls that this whole situation is avoided. They keep Zach LaVine, make a run in the playoffs, and all is well. But this fanbase needs to be ready for the unexpected because I have a feeling they will not hesitate if the price is right. Especially where they’ve struggled so much in the first few months of the 2022-23 season.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE