Chicago Bears rookie not practicing; D’Andre Swift DNP

The Chicago Bears had four players miss their first practice of the week on Wednesday. The Bears (4-6) are set to play the Minnesota Vikings (8-2) at Soldier Field on Sunday. The Bears are entering the Week 12 contest losers of four consecutive games.

The Bears finally had a mostly healthy starting offensive line at the beginning of their game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 11, with the exception of offensive guard Teven Jenkins being ruled out due to an ankle injury. However, offensive lineman Ryan Bates suffered a concussion during the Packers’ 20-19 win on Sunday.

The Chicago Bears had four players DNP Wednesday

Per Wednesday’s injury report, Bates did not practice and is still in the concussion protocol. Safety Elijah Hicks (ankle), offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie (calf), and running back D’Andre Swift (groin) did not practice Wednesday.

Jenkins was a limited participant.

The Bears are hopeful on D’Andre Swift’s availability

Amegadjie has appeared in just four games this season. The former Yale standout was out during training camp and the beginning of the season due to a quad injury he suffered in 2023. The rookie tackle last played in the Bears’ Week 8 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Swift’s groin will be an injury to keep an eye on this week. Head coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that the Bears kept their lead running back out of practice for precautionary reasons. Chicago expects Swift to play on Sunday.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE