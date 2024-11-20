Trending
Subscribe For Updates
Bears

Chicago Bears rookie not practicing; D’Andre Swift DNP

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
Chicago Bears Caleb Williams
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) hands the ball to Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. © Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears had four players miss their first practice of the week on Wednesday. The Bears (4-6) are set to play the Minnesota Vikings (8-2) at Soldier Field on Sunday. The Bears are entering the Week 12 contest losers of four consecutive games.

The Bears finally had a mostly healthy starting offensive line at the beginning of their game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 11, with the exception of offensive guard Teven Jenkins being ruled out due to an ankle injury. However, offensive lineman Ryan Bates suffered a concussion during the Packers’ 20-19 win on Sunday.

The Chicago Bears had four players DNP Wednesday

NFL: Combine
Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Yale offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie (OL03) talks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

 

Per Wednesday’s injury report, Bates did not practice and is still in the concussion protocol. Safety Elijah Hicks (ankle), offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie (calf), and running back D’Andre Swift (groin) did not practice Wednesday.

Jenkins was a limited participant.

The Bears are hopeful on D’Andre Swift’s availability

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears running back D’Andre Swift (4) runs for a 39 yard touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Amegadjie has appeared in just four games this season. The former Yale standout was out during training camp and the beginning of the season due to a quad injury he suffered in 2023. The rookie tackle last played in the Bears’ Week 8 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Swift’s groin will be an injury to keep an eye on this week. Head coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that the Bears kept their lead running back out of practice for precautionary reasons. Chicago expects Swift to play on Sunday.

Related: Bears have new reason to fire GM Ryan Poles

NFL: Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs
Aug 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Chicago Bears helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

messagebordbanner

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
1bAPO 7e 400x400

I'm a writer and journalist. I cover the NFL, NHL, NBA, and other sports for, Athlon Sports, ChiCitySports, and Gridiron Heroics. My craft has been syndicated nationally on Yardbarker and MSN.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply