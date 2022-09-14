Aaron Rodgers doesn’t want to face a second-team All-Pro linebacker

Aaron Rodgers had made easy work of the Chicago Bears in recent history. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has led the team to six straight wins against the Bears. The back-to-back MVP is also 22-5 all-time against the Bears. But that doesn’t mean Rodgers isn’t concerned about the Bears defense he’ll be facing in Week 2.

The Packers had a poor showing in their Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Rodgers and the offense were out of sync. The Packers’ offense finished the game with only seven points on the board. The wide receiver play for the Packers was dreadful. Their offensive line sustained injuries on a unit that was missing two starting tackles. The lack of talent on the Packers’ offense seems to be unsettling Rodgers recently.

Per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Rodgers hinted to the media Wednesday that he wanted a different outcome in the Roquan Smith holdout during training camp.

Aaron Rodgers said today that he wouldn’t have minded if the Bears traded Roquan Smith during training camp. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 14, 2022

Rodgers would probably rest a little easier this week if a trade had happened.

Smith’s style of play impresses opponents

Since Smith was drafted onto the team, Aaron Rodgers has thrown 19 touchdowns against the Bears defense. But it appears that Rodgers deeply appreciates Smith’s reputation as an elite linebacker in the league. Smith recently made comments praising the Packers’ future Hall of Fame quarterback. Per Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune, Smith said Rodgers is one the best football players of all time.

Roquan Smith talks Aaron Rodgers: "The guys is obviously one of the greatest to ever play. As a competitor myself, I love going against people like that. I'm sure he'll be a little pissed off after this last game. But hey, you wouldn't want it any other way." — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) September 12, 2022

Aaron Rodgers and Smith appear to have respect for each other’s game. So far, Rodgers has had the better of the two in games. This Packers team had some cosmic holes in their roster and strategic approach exposed in their Week 1 loss to the Vikings. Hopefully, Smith’s experience and presence can help the defense shut down this Packers offense. It might be the Bears’ best crack to beat the Packers in years.

