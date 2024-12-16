Chicago Bears coaching search gets update before Vikings’ Game

There is little doubt Sunday’s matchup between the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills caught the interest of Chicago Bears CEO Kevin Warren and general manager Ryan Poles, two men tasked with finding Matt Eberflus’ replacement.

Before the Bears’ contest against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter provided an update on the coaching search and suggested Chicago would lean toward going with an offensive-minded coach–much like Bill Belichick’s inner circle thought before he took the job at North Carolina.

The Chicago Bears want an offensive coach

The Bears want to find a “partner” for quarterback Caleb Williams, who in 2025 will be on his third head coach and fourth offensive coordinator as a year two quarterback.

“You’re going to see (the Bears), I would think at some point in time talk to the Lions offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson,” Schefter said. “You’re going to see them reach out to other candidates as well that are out there, any number of them, but this will be the biggest priority this organization engages in now…

“And many people around the league believe that when the coach hire is made, that it will be made with the offense in mind, and that that coach will have some type of offensive background, because it’s the most important thing that this organization will do. There’s so much riding on this.”

The Bears have plenty of intriguing offensive options this year

The Bears could do worse than to look at Johnson. However, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady wouldn’t be a bad option either. Buffalo outlasted the Lions 48-42 at Ford Field on Sunday to improve to 12-2 on the season. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is in the MVP conversation in Brady’s first year calling the offense as a full-time OC.

