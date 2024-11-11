The questions continued today regarding Matt Eberflus, Shane Waldron, and the Chicago Bears’ offense – or the lack thereof. With a team in freefall, and a coach promising change but offering very little detail, analyst Adam Schefter offers his expert opinion on what we may expect in the coming days for the Bears.

Adam Schefter expects change for the Chicago Bears offense

Adam Schefter appeared on a Monday episode of the Pat McAfee Show before Matt Eberflus’ press conference to discuss the current state of Chicago’s offense. After reiterating the fact that the Bears have played in back-to-back games without scoring a touchdown for the first time in more than two decades, Adam Schefter made a troubling statement regarding Caleb Williams:

“When you see Caleb on the sideline, to me he looks a little bit like Bryce Young looked at the start of the season. He looks a little bit like overwhelmed and shellshocked of what’s going on.”

Adam Schefter details further that the Bears organization engaged in discussion today about how to improve and move forward as a franchise, though he does not yet know what adjustments will be made. He offered his speculation that there will be a change in Chicago, specifically on the offensive side of the football. “Is that changing the play-caller? Is that changing the quarterback and benching Caleb Williams for Tyson Bagent? I think all these things are being discussed in the building today,” Adam Schefter stated, “and ultimately the organization has to figure out what is the best course of action for this franchise to move forward and to protect everybody.”

While a quarterback change has not been at the forefront of conversation surrounding the Bears’ offense, Adam Schefter makes an interesting point about player protection. Caleb Williams has taken a shellacking in the past two games, being sacked six times by Arizona followed by nine sacks from the Patriots. If a change at play-caller is not in the cards, should the Bears consider Tyson Bagent as a move to protect Caleb Williams? Matt Eberflus seemed to quell that concern in his press conference, but raised further speculation about Offensive Coordinator Shane Waldron.

Eberflus promises change, but not at quarterback

During his press conference, Matt Eberflus confirmed that changes and adjustments will be made and that everything is on the table, but went on to state that he will not disclose that information right now as he is not yet at that point in the process.

One reporter asked if a change will be made at quarterback. Eberflus confidently answered: “No. Caleb is our starter.” However, when asked if Shane Waldron will remain on the staff this week, Eberflus would not give a direct answer. Instead, he reverted back to his opening statement, reiterating the process of change, stating:

“Like I said, you know, the process of that, we’re going through that right now. All of those adjustments and changes and things that we’re going to do, we’re still in the evaluation phase of that.”

According to Mike Sando of The Athletic, one NFL executive from another team went as far as saying: “Eberflus is already on edge because of his answer on the hail mary (touchdown allowed against Washington). He is going to have to act on Waldron to take some heat off, or they could all be swept out.”

For now, it seems as though a change in the offensive coordinator position is likely, with early reports of immediate replacements already emerging. All signs point to a busy week as the Bears prepare for the division rival Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and Matt Eberflus works to fulfill his promise of change.

