AJ Pierzynski to be the next White Sox manager, starting in 2025 – REPORT

Rumors are a fact of life in the baseball world, but when USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale drops a bombshell, fans tend to pay attention. In his latest Sunday Notebook, Nightengale revealed that former Chicago White Sox catcher AJ Pierzynski could be on the short list to take over as the team’s manager in 2025. The move would be remarkable, especially considering that many believe Pedro Grifol will not return in 2024 after a season that left much to be desired.

Why AJ Pierzynski?

AJ Pierzynski, nicknamed “AJ” by his fans, had a 19-year major league career, eight of which were spent with the Whites Sox, leaving behind a .279/.318/.424 batting average (AVG/OBP/SLG). His polarizing personality – loved by some and hated by others – made his time in Chicago memorable.

However, what may be AJ Pierzynski’s biggest draw to the team’s fan base is his vast experience within the game, though he lacks formal experience as a manager or coach at the major or minor league level. Since retiring, he has established himself as an analyst, working for Fox Sports and attending several MLB postseasons. Though he has never held a managerial position, his ties to the city and the team could play a key role in his candidacy.

The White Sox context

The current situation with the White Sox is a hot topic. With an 88-181 record under Grifol’s management (adding in 2023 and 2024 seasons), it’s clear that something needs to change. While a manager would normally have an extra year on his contract, logic suggests that new management is in order.

AJ Pierzynski has been openly critical of the team’s management and operations, pointing to a lack of player development as a central problem. On his show “Foul Territory,” he expressed dissatisfaction with the development of young talent and the team’s inability to tap the potential within its minor league system.

“No minor league coordinator is picking players. Colson Montgomery is supposed to come up, and he finally hit a home run in Triple-A! He’s struggled in Triple-A so far,” AJ Pierzynski recently said.

AJ Pierzynski’s credentials

His lack of formal managerial experience may be a disadvantage, but his knowledge of the game is undeniable. Pierzynski understands the fan base’s high expectations for talent development and building a competitive team, which could translate into a fresh and motivating approach for the players.

As the White Sox prepare for a possible rebuild in 2025, the figure of AJ Pierzynski as a managerial candidate resonates in the minds of many fans. His legacy as a player, coupled with his critical analysis of the team’s current situation, could provide the spark Chicago needs to become relevant in baseball again.

White Sox fans will await the outcome of this story as the team evaluates its options and looks to regain its place in contention. Will Pierzynski be the team’s new helmsman? Only time will tell.

