League sources report that the Bulls have a very high asking price for guard Alex Caruso

As the NBA trade deadline approaches the rumors about who is on the trade block continue to fly. Amid the Milwaukee Bucks’ defensive struggles, they have been looking for a defense-oriented perimeter player to help them. The Bucks’ primary target is reportedly Bulls guard Alex Caruso.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports wrote an article about Bucks coach Adrian Griffin being fired. He discusses how the firing of Griffin indicates that some roster changes could also be on the horizon. Fischer called the Bucks landing Alex Caruso as a “dream outcome,” for Milwaukee.

Fischer reported that league sources have said that the Bulls are asking for multiple first-round picks in return for Caruso.

” Alex Caruso would mark a dream outcome for the Bucks, but Chicago has indicated the Bulls would need multiple first-round picks to even consider parting with Caruso, according to league sources, if Chicago even truly considers moving him at all.”

A Caruso trade is unlikely to happen

Many NBA sources have been reporting that there is talk on the trade market about Bulls players. Specifically DeMar DeRozan and A:ex Caruso are being discussed.

While there is merit to these discussions, especially about DeRozan, there has been no sign of the Bulls actually shopping any of their players.

The Bulls have set their price for Caruso and it is very high, the team values him, and isn’t willing to let go of him for anything less than a King’s ransom.

This is good news for the Bulls. Alex Caruso has been playing very good basketball for the Bulls in 23-24. Caruso is the anchor of the Bulls defense. He is able to limit opposing guards from getting the offense going. Caruso’s disruption on the perimeter is key to the Bulls defensive success.

The Bulls need Caruso’s perimeter defense, especially in a 3-point oriented NBA. He doesn’t typically produce big numbers on offense but he is efficient. Caruso is averaging 49.1% FG and 42% from 3.

No signs of movement from the Bulls

The trade deadline is quickly approaching but there is no sign the Bulls are going to do anything. There was a report from an NBA insider that the Bulls are looking to “reload,” the roster. But that report has produced no fruit up to this point.

Alex Caruso’s reported trade value is a good sign he won’t be leaving. Which is great, he is a very valuable member of this Bulls team. However, as the team hovers around .500, something needs to change if the Bulls strive to make the playoffs.

The Bulls are back in action on Thursday as they travel to Los Angeles to face the Lakers. The Bulls will once again be missing Zach LaVine as he recovers from a high ankle sprain.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE