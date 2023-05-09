Chicago Bull Alex Caruso has been named the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team.

On Tuesday afternoon, the NBA announced its All-Defensive teams for the 2022-23 season. Chicago Bulls fans won’t be surprised that Alex Caruso made the All-Defensive First Team. In his second season with the Bulls, Caruso averaged 2.2 stocks per game (steals + blocks).

Caruso’s defensive IQ has made him an incredibly valuable player for the Bulls. His teammates have recognized him as the team’s “defensive captain” in the past.

Alex Caruso still has two years left on his 4-year/$36 million deal he signed with the Bulls. In 2023, Caruso recorded 2.6 Defensive Win Shares. This metric estimates the amount of wins an individual contributes to a team with their defense.

The Bulls guard also managed to be #2 in the entire league in the Defensive Box Plus/Minus category. NBAStuffer.com defines this metric as “the difference per 100 possessions in points allowed with a player on the court versus off the court.” Giannis Antetokounmpo and Draymond Green placed third and fourth in this category.

You don’t need analytics to see how much of an impact Alex Caruso makes on the defensive end. If you flip on the Bulls game while Caruso is on the court, you’ll quickly see the difference that he makes. The Chicago Bulls are lucky to have Alex Caruso.

