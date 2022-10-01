For all of the hate that was directed at Ryan Poles for not signing Allen Robinson to a contract extension, Robinson has been a bust in Los Angeles so far.

Allen Robinson was supposed to be a massive coup of a signing for the Los Angeles Rams. Ryan Poles was pilloried for not providing Justin Fields with enough weapons this off-season. Robinson was supposed to be one of those weapons, instead, he has one touchdown in three games and seven catches for 88 yards.

All we heard throughout the preseason was how great Robinson was. How he was making many circus catches he was making in practice. How the Bears were absolute losers for letting Allen Robinson go. Now however Robinson is proving to be as big of a disappointment for the Rams as he was for the Bears a year ago.

Perhaps Allen Robinson can turn it around, but I have my doubts. Robinson was never an elite wide receiver even when he was at the top of his game. He could generate receptions and yards but was never a big generator of big plays or touchdowns.

He was a reliable target on a good Bears team but never pushed his game to the next level like future Hall of Fame level players like Larry Fitzgerald, A.J. Greene, Julio Jones, or other comparable athletes of Allen Robinson’s size.

The greatest receivers are the ones who seem to be able to be both a consistent possession receiver and are also a big play threat. That’s never been Allen Robinson’s game. He’s been a possession receiver and as he’s getting older, his athletic skills are eroding to the point that he’s no longer gaining the separation he once was.

Ryan Pace and Poles both look like they made the right decision by not locking Robinson into one of the highest-paid contracts for a receiver in the NFL. Letting him walk and become someone else’s cap problem seemed like the better decision.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE