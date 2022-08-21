Chicago Bulls big man Andre Drummond believes he’s cementing himself as the greatest rebounder ever.

Earlier this summer, the Chicago Bulls bolstered their front court with the addition of Andre Drummond. Drummond has a reputation for being an incredibly skilled rebounder. For his career, Drummond has averaged 13.3 rebounds per game. The 2017-18 season was his best in this category when he averaged 16.0 per game.

When it comes to career rebounds per game, Drummond is the highest among active players. His 13.3 career mark is good for 11th all-time. Andre Drummond told Mike Anthony with CT/Insider where he sees himself standing.

I think I’m already there,” Drummond said. “I’m on my way. By the time I retire, I’ll go down as the best rebounder ever — if not already.”

Chicago Bulls fans might have a bias towards Dennis Rodman in this debate. Most NBA fans, in general, would probably side with Rodman, but Drummond’s career as a rebounder makes a great case.

Whether you agree with Drummond or not, Bulls fans should appreciate the pride and confidence that Drummond has in his rebounding abilities. Drummond notes that if he isn’t the greatest ever, he will be by the time he retires. Hopefully, for Andre Drummond, chasing this title serves as an extra source of motivation for Drummond.

