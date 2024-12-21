The Chicago White Sox made another depth signing with adding infielder and former Los Angeles Dodgers farmhand Andre Lipcius to a Minor League Deal with a Spring Training invite to compete for the starting third base job.

The Chicago White Sox so far this off season have been making little signings here and there in the hopes that one of them will hit and become a centerpiece for the team or add trade value in order for General Manager Chris Getz to flip at next year’s trade deadline. The White Sox started out with a minor-moves with signing veteran outfielders Austin Slater to a one-year deal, as well as another veteran outfielder Mike Tauchman who the White Sox signed after he was non-tendered by cross-town rival Chicago Cubs.

Now with another move that could prove to be a good deal in the end for the Chicago White Sox, General Manager Christopher Getz went out and signed infielder Andre Lipcius to a minor league deal with an invite to Spring Training, and who by all indications will be competing for the starting third base job. Lipcius last year spent time down in Triple-A for the Los Angeles Dodger but has also saw some time in the Major Leagues playing in 13 games for division rival Detroit Tigers in 2023.

Andre Lipcius

The 26-year-old Lipcius was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 3rd round of the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft out of the University of Tennessee and he made his Major League Debut on September 1st, 2023, in which he went 0-2. During his cup of coffee up with the Detroit Tigers Andre Lipcius didn’t fail to impress. In just 35 at-bats Lipcius had 10 hits, 1 double, 1 HR, 4 RBI, and a slash line of .286/.342/.400 and an OPS and OPS+ of .742 and 105. After having his contract purchased by the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 4th, 2024, Lipcius took those hitting talents and produced down at Triple-A.

Down with the Los Angeles Dodgers Triple-A affiliate the Oklahoma City Comets Lipcius played in 140 games where he had 152 hits, 26 doubles, 2 triples, 25 HRs, 89 RBI, for a slash line of .271/.351/.458 and an OPS of .809. Given that the Los Angeles Dodgers currently have Max Muncy signed for this year to be their starting third basemen as well as having a club option for next year, that I do foresee the Los Angeles Dodgers picking up, there was no clear pathway for Andre Lipcius onto the Los Angeles Dodgers Major League Roster. Ultimately Lipcius was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers on December 16th, 2024.

An opportunity for a spot on the Major League Roster

Being that Andre Lipcius is 26 years old he perfectly fits the mold of what the White Sox are trying to do, which is get younger and find controllable guys to see what kind of value they bring to better the roster. Coming into Spring Training the Chicago White Sox have an abundance of positional battles to look out for and third base is probably the most intense of them all. As it shakes out the players vying for the starting job at third base for the 2025 season are: Andre Lipcius, Miguel Vargas, Bryan Ramos, Lenyn Sosa, and newly acquired Matt Thaiss, who will also be competing for the backup catching job.

Andre Lipcius and Lenyn Sosa have the advantage over the other three with showing their ability to be able to hit consistently at the Major League level. Vargas so far since being in the Major Leagues is a career is a .175 hitter and since coming over from the Los Angeles Dodgers he proved to be even worse only hitting .104/.217/.170 and an OPS and OPS+ of .387 and an abysmal 14 in 42 games with the team. As for Ramos being he is still just 22-years-old and hasn’t played a full season in the Major Leagues, he’ll get some much-needed leeway to figure things out.

Overall, this is a really good signing for the Chicago White Sox to make and it has the potentially to break in the White Sox favor. Even if Lipcius doesn’t break camp with the Major League Club. Being that Lipcius is on a Minor League deal, if he happened to not perform up to expectations and had to be shipped back down to the minor leagues, the White Sox wouldn’t have to use any of his Minor League Options (he has two left). If he were to break camp with the Chicago White Sox all that would need to be done is to add Andre Lipcius to the 40-man roster and make a corresponding move, if it’s necessary.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE