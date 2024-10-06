On Sunday, the Chicago Bears will host the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field with the return of a former Bears’ quarterback Andy Dalton. Dalton spent time with Chicago back in 2021 as he served as a bridge starter for rookie first-round selection Justin Fields. Three years later, Fields is gone and the Bears have another rookie first-round signal-caller in Caleb Williams, as their opening day quarterback from 2021 is beginning to garner recognition that never existed during his time with Chicago.

Andy Dalton’s time with the Bears was rough from the day they signed him as a free agent

Back in the offseason before the 2021 NFL season, the Bears’ offense was in a state of flux as the team moved on from 2017 second overall selection Mitchell Trubisky following a quick exit from the playoffs. Then general manager Ryan Pace tried everything to resolve the quarterback position as he tried to trade for elite talents such as Matthew Stafford and Russell Wilson. Pace would have to settle with signing Andy Dalton in free agency and drafting Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft.

From the moment Dalton was signed, a majority of Bears’ analysts and fans did not like the signing as it came off as the most uninspiring option to solving the quarterback position that has plagued the franchise. Additionally, Dalton’s signing also forced Chicago to cut fan-favorite cornerback Kyle Fuller due to salary cap restrictions. Although it was clear that the veteran signal-caller was meant to be a one-year bridge to allow Fields to sit and learn his rookie season, fans were overtly critical of the decision from the start.

Bears’ fans and the media brushed off several of Dalton’s career accomplishments, including leading the Cincinnati Bengals to the playoffs five straight seasons, was named to the Pro Bowl three, and has passed for over 4,000 yards twice in his career, which would be a franchise record for Chicago. Despite the level of consistency, the Bears’ fanbase felt that Andy Dalton would be a waste as a starter due to his poor track record of never winning a playoff game.

Through the 2021 training camp, fans were consistently calling for Fields to be the opening day starter, despite the long-term plan set by Pace and head coach Matt Nagy. Calls grew louder once Andy Dalton underperformed in the season-opening game as he threw an interception in the endzone on Chicago’s first offensive drive while the team’s rookie signal-caller scored a touchdown. Despite a strong start in the Bears’ next game at home against the Bengals, Dalton suffered a leg injury to the unfortunate delight of fans who cheered the injury because it forced Fields into making his home debut.

Fields would become the team’s starter in Week 3 and was named the permanent starter after a Week 4 win against the Lions, but Dalton would still start a total of four games, compiling a 2-4 record as a starter on the season. The veteran’s season stat line wasn’t the greatest, but he wasn’t main reason for Chicago’s 6-11 record in 2021, as he played adequately in each contest. Andy Dalton’s lone bad game came against the Arizona Cardinals where he threw four interceptions in a 33-22 loss, played in windy, cold, and rainy conditions.

The perception of Andy Dalton has changed drastically since he left the Bears after 2021

Since leaving the Bears, Dalton has played with the New Orleans Saints and now the Carolina Panthers, many have looked back at the veteran’s time spent in Chicago and realize that he was mistreated. The former Bengals’ starter is now being seen as one of the league’s most reliable signal-caller and one of the most consistent performers in the league over the past decade. Although Andy Dalton may not have elite numbers, he been an above average signal-caller who has done more to help his team to win games than lose them.

Dalton’s starting job in Chicago wasn’t lost due to a poor performance from himself, but from the injury he suffered paired with the Bears’ coaching staff not being in a safe situation. With the pressure of the fans wanting Fields to be the starter, along with Nagy’s job being in danger in 2021, many analysts believed the decision to keep the rookie as team’s starting quarterback was made as a way to appease ownership. Chicago’s rookie quarterback struggled when he was the starter in his first five game as it was apparent that he needed time to sit and learn.

When forced back into action, Andy Dalton did his best to help the Bears, as he nearly led them to a come-from-behind win against the Baltimore Ravens and then saved the franchise from national embarrassment as he led a game-winning drive on Thanksgiving over the winless Detroit Lions. Despite these performances, Bears’ fans were still extremely critical when Dalton would struggle. A key example of bias was how fans would blame Fields’ struggles to execute Nagy’s complex offense on the head coach, but wouldn’t extend the same sympathy to the veteran quarterback playing in the offensive system for the first time.

On Sunday, Dalton will return to Chicago to face the Bears, as he has the Panthers’ offense on a resurgence since becoming their starter in Week 3, replacing Bryce Young. Although his time with the Bears was brief, it is still unfortunate that the veteran quarterback was treated poorly by a fanbase yearning for a quality signal-caller. Andy Dalton’s career hasn’t been the greatest, but as his time in the league progress, there is growing appreciation for his consistency to perform and ability to step in whenever needed, something that was appreciated by Bears’ fans back in 2021.

