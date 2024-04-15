The Chicago Sky selected two talented frontcourt players in the 2024 WNBA Draft

The Bulls season is winding down, but Sky season is starting to heat up.

The Chicago Sky pulled off a fantastic draft on Monday. Securing two of the best players in the 2024 WNBA draft.

The Chicago Sky had two first-round draft picks in the 2024 WNBA draft. Third and seventh overall. They made the most out of both of those picks. The picks turned into Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese.

With the third pick, the Sky selected Kamilla Cardoso, center out of South Carolina. Fresh off a national championship win, Cardoso is ready to lock down the paint for the Sky for years to come.

LSU’s Angel Reese was selected by the Sky with the seventh overall pick. There was a lot of talk before the WNBA draft about Reese being a potential top-five draft pick this year. Thankfully, that didn’t happen and the Sky got two superstar players.

Angel Reese was a national champion in 2023 and has become one of the most divisive players in women’s basketball. She has an unapologetically authentic personality and dominates the basketball court. Love her or hate her, Angel Reese is one great basketball player. She should form a dynamic duo with Kamilla Cardoso down low.

With Reese and Cardoso landing in Chicago, the Sky may be on a fast track to competing for a WNBA championship.

Sky-Fever rivalry renewed in 2024

In the past, the Chicago Sky had a fierce rivalry with the Indiana Fever. Now, with Angel Reese landing in Chicago, and Caitlyn Clark going to Indiana, the rivalry is more alive than ever.

Clark and Reese had a heated back and forth rivalry in college basketball the last few years. hopefully that follows them into the WNBA. When those two share the court, the games never fail to entertain.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE