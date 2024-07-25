Trending
Report: Chicago Bears defender had to apologize to Caleb Williams after making him fumble

Jordan Sigler
Chicago Bears Caleb Williams
May 23, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams attends a game between the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams’ rookie mistakes make Chicago Bears defenders pay during training camp. Montez Sweat reportedly had to apologize after making a great play on Williams during Thursday’s practice.

Williams struggled with holding on to the ball too long during OTAs. This issue got his predecessor canned by the Bears, and Justin Fields is continuing to take too many sacks during Steelers training camp this year.

Caleb Williams is holding on to the ball too long

NFL: Chicago Bears Minicamp
Jun 5, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) passes the ball during the team’s minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

 

According to Kevin Fishbain with The Athletic, Williams would have taken multiple sacks during Monday’s practice if the Bears had playing an opponent:

 

If the pads were on and the Chicago Bears defense could hit and tackle Caleb Williams, then the second team period of practice Monday would have been a grueling, maybe painful, one for the rookie quarterback.

The pass rush — starting with defensive end Montez Sweat — looked that good.

Williams scrambled or threw the ball away on all five snaps in that period. Back-to-back plays certainly would have been sacks.

Sweat looked on Monday. He looked too good on Thursday.

A Chicago Bears defender apologized after making a great play

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
Nov 9, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive lineman Montez Sweat (98) is interviewed for television after a 16-13 win over the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

 

Defenders aren’t supposed to touch the quarterback during practice when the pads are off. The Bears star pass rusher went a little hard during the team’s 11-on-11 period. Per Josh Schrock of NBC Sports, Sweat apologized to Williams after he stripped the ball from the rookie quarterback.

Other defenses won’t be as nice

NFL: Chicago Bears OTA
May 31, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs on the field during organized team activities at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Those rules will apply to Williams through the month of July. However, he will face a legitimate pass rush against defenders during the preseason. They won’t apologize after making a strip sack. They will celebrate creating a turnover.

Sweat might have said he was sorry for the play, but he taught Williams a valuable lesson about protecting the ball.





I'm a writer and journalist. I cover the NFL, NHL, NBA, and other sports for, ChiCitySports, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, and Gridiron Heroics.

