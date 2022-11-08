Arlington Heights Village Board gives pre-development nod to Chicago Bears proposed stadium plans.

The Arlington Heights Village Board has approved a “pre-development plan” for the Chicago Bears to pursue a stadium on the Arlington Race Track site.



The village’s agreement per the development with the team outlines potential uses for a stadium-anchored mixed-use project at the former Arlington Park as well as public subsidies that could be on the table.



The Bears presented their plans for the property at the former race track site as part of a pre-development agreement to city council members in October.

The plan is a non-binding “framework” agreement between the village and the Bears defining how issues like zoning and taxation would be worked out for the proposed project.



It also confirms earlier reports that the Bears will not seek Village assistance to pay for the construction costs of an NFL stadium.



The potential development is a massive undertaking and this meeting presents another step forward by both side.

