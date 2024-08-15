The Chicago Bears returned to practice in pads on Tuesday following their impressive 33-6 win over the Buffalo Bills this past Saturday, which featured several quality performances by younger players. Although fans and media praised the debut of the first overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams, for his play in the team’s first two offensive drives, it was a rookie on defense that turned in another standout day. Defensive end Austin Booker, who was taken in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, recorded his second straight game with a sack, and could potentially become the most vital rookie for the Bears, outside of Williams.

Austin Booker’s impact could be as important to the Bears as Caleb Williams in 2024

The quick emergence of Austin Booker is a significant one given what transpired in the offseason with the Bears’ need for defensive end talent and general manager Ryan Poles’ plan to address it. Before the beginning of free agency period back in March, fans and analysts anticipated for Poles to sign one of the elite-level pass-rushing talents at the position to pair Pro Bowl edge rusher Montez Sweat with a credible threat opposite of him. Unfortunately, no signing was made at the position which led to many to believe that Chicago would utilize either their second first-round selection or third-round selection on a defensive end to address the glaring need.

When the Bears drafted Austin Booker, there was a significant amount of excitement due to what the rookie accomplished at his time while at the university of Kansas and for the grade he received from draft scouts leading up to the draft. Booker was consistently being compared to current All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby due his size to speed ratio and high motor. It is the comparison to Crosby that had many excited the rookie’s potential and what he could be for Chicago.

Before the slate of preseason games started on August 1st against the Houston Texans, there were concerns that Austin Booker’s development would be hindered due to a lack of depth and talent opposite of Sweat, with several in the media call for Poles to acquire either Yannick Ngakoue via free agency or Matthew Judon via trade, to keep the rookie from being rushed into playing immediately. Those calls have quieted immediately after Chicago’s two games, which featured Booker recording three sacks.

Austin Booker’s emergence as an already dominant pass-rusher is significant because he has continuously created pressure on opposing quarterbacks and has displayed impressive versatility in how he is sacking the passer. His sacks have been different as he has brought down signal-callers by quickly overpowering his blocker to secure a takedown, while another sack was generated because he continuously pursued the quarterback once the pocket broke down and no receivers were available. The rookie is already showing a veteran mindset on how to shed blocks from opposing offensive linemen whether through strength or finding a weakness to exploit.

Having a second legitimate pass-rushing threat could be as important this season as the development Williams takes at the quarterback position. The Bears are going to win games either because their rookie quarterback is playing extremely well or their defense is one of the best units in the league, in which Austin Booker will have a contributing factor in. Although all attention would be paid to Chicago’s rookie quarterback if the team is winning games in 2024, Booker will be assisting in those ways in a silence fashion by providing consistent pressure on opposing signal-callers and generating sacks at critical moments of contests.

Austin Booker has the chance to achieve many firsts as a drafted defensive end for the Bears

Chicago’s rookie defensive end has the chance to achieve many firsts that haven’t been seen on multiple fronts, not just for the franchise, but for the current front office. If Austin Booker continues to play at the dominant level he could be the first prominent pass-rusher drafted by Poles during his time as general manager. Although the Bears’ general manager has done a terrific job in overhauling the roster since he was hired in January of 2022, he has failed to draft or sign a consistent pass-rushing threat.

Poles has struggled to address the defensive end position via draft and free agency as his lone defensive end selection in 2022, Dominique Robinson, has struggled mightily since recording a sack in his NFL debut against the San Francisco 49ers. Free agent signings such as Al-Quadin Muhammad and DeMarcus Walker have failed to make a consistent impact, while forced Chicago’s general manager to trade for Sweat at last year’s deadline. If Austin Booker can become a consistent threat to sack opposing quarterbacks, it will give Poles flexibility to not have to address the defensive end position next offseason with a costly free agent contract or high-round draft pick.

From a franchise standpoint, Austin Booker has a chance to be the best drafted defensive end for the Bears since Mark Anderson, who recorded 12 sacks during his rookie season in 2006. Although Anderson couldn’t be a consistent threat over the years, Booker has a better opportunity to have success beyond 2024 because of how young and talented Chicago’s defense is. The pass-rusher from Kansas, if he can live up to the potential he has demonstrated over the first two preseason games, could be the best defensive draft pick made by Poles in a few years’ time.

Although it is just two preseason games, it feels like Austin Booker is the real deal and can be the defensive end Bears fans have waited for to pair with Sweat. Williams will draw all the attention and fanfare if he performs at the quarterback position, but it will be the rookie pass rusher who will silently contribute to the team’s victories, especially if he helps close out games with sacks. Chicago utilized the first overall selection on a generational quarterback talent, but the team could also have the steal of the draft with Austin Booker, who is pacing to be an unexpected game-wrecker at the defensive end position.

