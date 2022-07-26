Ayo Dosunmu is in the midst of a “monster offseason” according to Chicago Bulls insider K.C. Johnson.

Ayo Dosunmu’s rookie season was a pleasant surprise for Chicago Bulls fans. The point guard out of Illinois got drafted to his hometown team in the second round of last year’s draft. Dosunmu was a steal for the Bulls at 38th overall. Chicago did not have a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, but Dosunmu helped make up for that. Ayo led the Bulls in games played and made the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2021-22.

Chicago Bulls insider K.C. Johnson recently discussed Ayo Dosunmu on the Bulls Talk Podcast. Johnson referenced the hard work that Dosunmu has been putting in this offseason.

“I keep hearing from multiple people that Ayo Dosunmu is having a monster offseason.”

– @KCJHoop on the Bulls Talk Podcast — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) July 26, 2022

Ayo has become a crucial piece to the Bulls’ core. Although the team is currently overflowing at the point guard position, Ayo will be a big part of the Bulls’ second unit. Fans will be looking for Ayo to take a big step this season, and it sounds like he’s up for the challenge.

It may be surprising to Bulls fans that Ayo will already be a restricted free agent after this season. This season will be crucial in deciding how his next deal looks. Minutes will be stretched thin across the roster as it currently holds five point guards since recently adding veteran Goran Dragic. Fans can view the Bulls’ complete roster here.

Ayo Dosunmu is set to build off of his impressive rookie campaign. The work he’s putting in this offseason will be huge for the Bulls this season. The Bulls recently announced their preseason schedule, with the regular season set to begin in mid-October.

