Bart Scott is a former linebacker for the New York Jets who now is a paid analyst for ESPN, and analyzed the Bears’ chances against the Packers.

Bart Scott appeared on ESPN’s Get Up! with Mike Greenberg and during a discussion about the Chicago Bears Green Bay Packers matchup came up with something none of us have heard before about the 2022 Bears.

Bart Scott: The Chicago Bears “are barely a professional football team” and “There’s nothing Fields can do to the Packers, he’s not a sophisticated passer”. Can’t wait till Sunday night Bart. CANT WAIT! –#DaBears #Bears #Chicago pic.twitter.com/Rimb704Mpo — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) September 15, 2022

According to Scott, the Bears are barely a professional football team, a team that beat a team (the 49ers) that was in the NFC championship game a year ago is barely a football team. Justin Fields isn’t a sophisticated passer according to Scott despite throwing two TDs in week 1.

It’s as if these former NFL talking heads don’t bother to watch the Bears play and just regurgitate opinions from other guys that they go to the bar and drink with. The lack of knowledge surrounding the 2022 Chicago Bears by national analysts on the biggest sports network in history is downright laughable.

Yes, the Bears lack talent at certain positions, but they’re far better than any of the teams Scott played with when he was on the New York Jets.

