Ben Johnson’s big plans for Bears’ Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze

Much of the optimism surrounding the Chicago Bears hiring Ben Johnson as head coach is around his potential impact on wunderkind quarterback Caleb Williams’ development, but, several other key weapons could see an uptick with his arrival.

The Bears invested a top-10 pick on wide receiver Rome Odunze in the 2024 NFL Draft, and while he caught 54 passes for 734 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie, Chicago’s passing game struggled to find any sustained consistency throughout the season.

But, much like Johnson could play a significant role in helping Williams experience the kind of success Jared Goff has with the Detroit Lions, Chicago’s new head coach’s scheme might also bring out the best in the Bears’ weapons such as running back D’Andre Swift, as well as receivers D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen. Odunze, though, could prove to be a focal point.

Will Ben Johnson carve out bigger role for Bears WR Rome Odunze to help Caleb Williams?

In his second season, Odunze could be on the cusp of being a focal point of the Bears’ offense, and Williams’ target hierarchy.

As NFL analyst Dan Pizzuta suggests, there’s a good chance that Johnson will look to replicate how the Lions used Amon-Ra St. Brown, when scheming up Odunze’s opportunities.

“It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Rome Odunze play more from the slot,” Pizzuta writes for The 33rd Team. “In a role similar to Amon-Ra St. Brown. That could give Williams a trusted target for some of those middle-of-the-field routes and and a go-to receiver on slants for an easy completion.

“Odunze was more effective in the slot as a rookie (1.55 yards per route run to 0.97), and his size could work as a power-slot role while still getting opportunities to work outside.”

Williams targeted Odunze 96 times in 2024, and Johnson may look to feature him even more next season, perhaps even as a security blanket for the young quarterback with Moore acting as a field-stretcher on the perimeter.

As a rookie, Odunze had the 11th-highest depth of target across the NFL, at 14.2 yards, and if Johnson is able to further tap into his big-play ability, the Bears’ offense has the potential to be explosive in 2025, and beyond.

