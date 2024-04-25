WATCH: Chicago Bears WR D.J. Moore celebrates Caleb Williams selection at 2024 NFL draft party

WATCH: Chicago Bears WR D.J. Moore celebrates at 2024 NFL draft party as team selects Caleb Williams to be new QB

Caleb Williams, you are a Chicago Bear.

No matter how you feel about the situation, it’s here, and if you’re a Bears fan you better get used to seeing this guy behind center for the foreseeable future. Williams will have this city buzzing as the organization hopes they’ve found themselves a franchise QB going forward.

After his remarkable career at USC, Williams has been the topic of discussion when talking about the 2024 NFL draft. Some fans believe he could be the first Bears QB to throw for 4,000 yards and could finally take them to the promise land that so many have waited years for.

With that being said, some Bears fans on social media were not happy about the selection. However, it seems that the players on the team are pretty excited. Superstar wideout D.J. Moore was spotted at a 2024 NFL draft party with other members of the Bears organization, and he seemed pretty ecstatic that Williams will be throwing the ball to him next season.

Draft party is HYPED 🔥 pic.twitter.com/67yxTVduaJ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 26, 2024

Even though the media reported that players were upset when Justin Fields was moved, the players have likely moved on at this point and realized how good Caleb Williams can truly be. The Bears have another selection in the 2024 NFL draft coming up in just a few moments, and it will be interesting to see where they go at that spot.

Trading back could be an option, or they could add to an already loaded offense and make Williams’ job even easier. Going with an EDGE rusher to help the pass rush could also be a popular move as the defense could use some reinforcements.

Only Ryan Poles knows what they will do at this point.

