Bears elevate Joe Thomas; have 4 UDFA LBs on active roster

Joe Thomas added to the Bears’ active roster

This week, reports coming from Chicago Bears practice were concerning about the linebacker position. The Bears All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith is questionable for Sunday. Linebacker Matthew Adams has been ruled out. Saturday, the Bears announced they were elevating linebacker Joe Thomas to the active roster for their Week 3 game against the Houston Texans.

#Bears roster move: We have elevated LB Joe Thomas from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) September 24, 2022

Joe Thomas is a former undrafted rookie free agent. He’s been all over the league since joining the NFL in 2014 and was a member of the Baltimore Ravens in 2021. Thomas will be one of a handful of former UDFAs on the Bears’ active linebacker roster against the Texans. If Smith is ruled out Sunday, it’s possible that all starting linebackers for the Bears would be UDFAs. Nicholas Morrow, Sterling Weatherford, and Jack Sandborn are the other three active Bears linebackers who are UDFAs.

Per Courtney Cronin with ESPN, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said this week that the team was trying to figure out combinations with the potential gaps at linebacker.

“We’re looking at all combinations because if were to have two guys down, obviously in pro football, that’s not always good,” Eberflus said.

Eberflus on who might be filling in for Roquan Smith, if he can't play, since Matt Adams (his back up in nickel) was ruled out.

"We’re looking at all combinations because if you were to have two guys down, obviously in pro football, that’s always not good. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) September 23, 2022

At what level of football would that be good, or sometimes good in the NFL, Matt?

