Allen Robinson’s debut with the Los Angeles Rams wasn’t a good one and Bears fans made sure Twitter knew about it

Former Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson opted to join the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams as a free agent this past offseason. After four years in Chicago, Robinson and the team couldn’t get a long-term deal done, and he decided to move on with a new regime in charge.

Robinson ended his Bears career with a disappointing 2021 campaign, catching 38 passes for 410 yards and one touchdown. The wide receiver didn’t look the same all year long and some even accused him of ‘dogging it’ at the end.

On Thursday, Bears fans were able to watch their former receiver in prime time as the Rams took on the Bills to open the year. And with Robinson finishing the game with just one catch for 12 yards, Bears fans didn’t shy away from gloating on Twitter:

Allen Robinson Rams Debut Highlights. pic.twitter.com/uL5xKZGYZN — RB (@RyB_311) September 9, 2022

Matthew Stafford is the best quarterback to never throw the ball to Allen Robinson. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) September 9, 2022

Wow Trubisky made Allen Robinson — B (@BShulkes) September 9, 2022

Allen Robinson every time Matt Stafford throws a pass to Cooper Kupp pic.twitter.com/g8WwAEQfkA — illwill (@79illwill) September 9, 2022

Was Allen Robinson holding Justin Fields back? My Column at noon. — Demarco (@demarco_82) September 9, 2022

Gonna blame these three Allen Robinson quarters on Matt Nagy — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) September 9, 2022

In last year's opener at SoFi Stadium with Andy Dalton and the Bears, Allen Robinson had 6 catches for 35 yards. In this year's opener at SoFi Stadium with Matthew Stafford and the Rams, Allen Robinson had 1 catch for 12 yards. Who saw that coming? — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) September 9, 2022

So…Allen Robinson has been just as invisible in Los Angeles as he was in Chicago last season. — Scott Koral (@sdkoral) September 9, 2022

thank god Allen Robinson has a real QB to throw him the ball right? Felt so bad for him all these years :,( pic.twitter.com/2jYqdrSVMx — Joseph Herff (@JosephHerffNFL) September 9, 2022

And those were just some of the tweets throughout the night.

Look, it’s only Week 1 and Allen Robinson could very well turn this thing around. Odds are, he will as the Rams still have one of the better offenses in the league. But for one night, Bears fans took a victory lap and said ‘See! I told you!” when looking at Robinson’s performance in the loss.

