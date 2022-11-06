Trending
Bears fans raging after blown pass interference call on final drive

Jordan SiglerBy 1 Min Read
Bears fans

Bears fans not happy after a bad call

The Chicago Bears were close to playing for overtime or beating the Miami Dolphins in regulation. Quarterback Justin Fields, who had a record-setting day, was moving the ball down the field on the Bears’ final drive. He threw a deep pass to the newly acquired Chase Claypool, who jumped for the ball but could not haul in the catch. The video replay of the jump made Bears fans upset.

Claypool appeared to be grabbed and interfered with by the Dolphins’ coverage team of Keion Crossen and Jevon Holland. The CBS announcers calling the game were perplexed by the play not resulting in a pass interference against the Dolphins. However, no penalty was called, and the Bears failed to convert their next play on fourth down, ending any hope for a comeback.

Fans react on Twitter

Bears fans took to Twitter to vent their anger at the no-call. Here are some of the best takes Sunday afternoon from the no-call:

 

Buildings 1804479 1920

