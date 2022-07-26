Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus comments on signing of two veteran offensive linemen.

The Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus and the Bears made some noise in the past 24 hours announcing the signing of RG Michael Schofield and OT Riley Reiff. Working on improving the offensive line, Eberflus commented on the upgrades that were brought in just in time for camp.

“What’s great about signing those two guys is they have flex,” Matt Eberflus said via the Bears. “During their career they’ve played left, they’ve played right, they’ve played inside. So for us, it’s great by Ryan [Poles] in bringing those two guys in here. The experience and the flexibility those guys have, it’s just outstanding. We are in a much better spot with those two guys on our roster than we were 24 hours ago. So, we’re excited about that.”

This statement is justified as the Bears offensive line has been the achilles heel for the team for years. Averaging a player grade of 62.45 on PFF.com, keeping note that, T Jason Peters (retired) and G James Daniels (signed elsewhere) are no longer with the team and had the highest scores on the line. Peters had a grade of 77.5 and Daniels sat at 71.8. A

dding Schofield, 66.8 grade on 907 snaps, and Reiff, 67.3 grade on 711 snaps, greatly improves a line and gives a more veteran presence to a group that is young and inexperienced.

The #Bears bringing in veteran OL upgrades is a win-win in many areas. • The team gets better (duh)

• Justin Fields has better protection to aid development

• Develop rookie OL at your own pace now

• Less pressure on your RBs

• Doesn't affect future cap space — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) July 26, 2022

Making moves to improve the roster was expected sooner or later. Having short term deals helps the team in the long and it gives the rookies time to develop, in what looks to be a season of rebuild.

Let’s just hope Matt Eberflus is right.

