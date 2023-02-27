The Chicago Bears own the top pick for this year’s NFL draft and are ready to deal it for the highest offer

The Chicago Bears need upgrades all over the roster and this will be a very important offseason to upgrade at key spots. Ryan Poles enters this offseason with over $94M in cap space and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

He has the ammo to go out and improve the roster and that could include trading No. 1 for more draft picks. And it appears as if he’s ready to do that going into the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter “The Chicago Bears have been approached by multiple teams about trading the No. 1 pick in this year’s NFL draft, and Chicago is said to be “leaning toward” moving the pick,”.

Sources: The Bears already have been approached by multiple teams about trading the draft’s No. 1 overall pick, and Chicago is said to be “leaning toward” moving the pick. So the No. 1 pick now looks like it’s for sale. pic.twitter.com/2w03L6qP0L — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2023

It is hardly surprising that Poles is open to this possibility. The Bears already have Justin Fields, a young quarterback they like. Although things were difficult for him in 2022, he still made significant progress. Building the team’s roster around him makes more sense than starting over at quarterback. Depending on where they end up, moving down should get the team numerous more high draft picks. The market ought to be hot given that multiple teams are involved. A greater selection of picks results from more bidders. An perfect scenario for a squad that is rebuilding.

The No. 1 pick has been traded 12 times prior to the start of the draft since the AFL/NFL merger in 1967. The last time it happened was in 2016, two weeks prior to picking quarterback Jared Goff out of Cal, when the Los Angeles Rams rose from No. 15 to No. 1. Only twice in the previous 22 years did the No. 1 pick change hands prior to the draft (the Atlanta Falcons moved up from No. 2 to draft Michael Vick first overall in 2001).

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE