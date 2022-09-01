The Chicago Bears seem to have a plan for Alex Leatherwood

Matt Eberflus told reporters that Alex Leatherwood has a clean slate, and part of that is getting a look at him at his original position. The Chicago Bears are getting a look at newly acquired offensive linemen at Right Tackle, despite making a switch to guard in 2021.

New Bears O-lineman Alex Leatherwood tells us he worked at right tackle today. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) September 1, 2022

Shortly after the reports, Leatherwood spoke to the press as well. He confirmed he slotted in at Right Tackle and seemed to be open to moving wherever the Bears need him to play.

New Bears offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood said he lined up at right tackle during his first practice on Thursday. "I'm open to anything," Leatherwood said when I asked if right tackle is where he's most comfortable/wants to play at. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) September 1, 2022

The Raiders drafted Leatherwood with the 17th Pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. After struggling out of the gate at right tackle, the Raiders moved him to guard in hopes of maximizing his talent. While Leatherwood played better at guard, it wasn’t enough to keep the Raiders from releasing him Tuesday. It will take some time for offensive linemen to learn the offense, but he should challenge Larry Borom at tackle relatively sooner than later.

