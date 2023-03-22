Warmer days are ahead and it’s time to get some new sports gear from your favorite Chicago sports teams. If you’re looking for something to wear to the game or watch from home, we got you covered with the best Chicago sports gear for this Spring and Summer.

Chicago Cubs Floral Straw Hat

On those hot summer days, you can rest assured knowing you’ll look as cool as a cucumber when you’ve got this Chicago Cubs Floral Straw Hat. This is the sizzlin’ summer style you’ve been looking for.

Chicago Bears Black Floral Button Up Shirt

Floral is the new black. The Chicago Bears Black Floral Button Up Shirt may feature a dark look, but there will be nothing stealthy about your outfit with style this bold.

Chicago Bears Team Stripe Joggers

Looking to add a little color to your cardio workout? These Chicago Bears Team Stripe Joggers are up for the challenge. We think you’ll agree these stripes live up to the hype.

Chicago White Sox Womens Distressed Wordmark Crop Top

Make sure your fan fashion is nothing short of top of the line. Or should we say “crop top of the line”? Because no one’s going to look better than you when you put on this Chicago White Sox Distressed Wordmark Crop Top.

Chicago Bears Wordmark Chill Water Bottle

Even in the game’s tensest moments, you want to stay calm, cool, and collected. This Chicago Bears Team Color Wordmark Chill Water Bottle can help with the “cool” part.

Chicago Cubs Reversible Colorblock Hoodeez

Never before has fandom looked so good and felt so relaxing. Lounge like a legend while you cheer your team on to victory by rocking this Chicago Cubs Reversible Colorblock Hoodeez.

Chicago Cubs Moccasin Slipper

Moccasins? Cool. Comfy slippers? Also cool. Chicago Cubs Moccasin Slippers? Mind = blown. The future is now, friend.

Chicago Bears American Stars Horizontal Flag

When you add this Chicago Bears American Stars Horizontal Flag to your fancave, you and your fellow fans will be ready to celebrate some stars, stripes, and team spirit.

Chicago White Sox Team Color Straw Hat

Heading to the beach, the lake, or just out and about and in need of some spirited swag? This Chicago White Sox Team Color Straw Hat is here to help!

Chicago Bears Color Dive Boardshorts

Dominate summer style the same way your team dominates their opponents. These Chicago Bears Color Dive Boardshorts will have you ready for every pool party, beach day, and barbecue.

Chicago Bears 4 Pack Reusable Shopping Bags

You’re a GOAT of grocery shopping. A dynamo of deal-finding. An expert of the express checkout. Prove you’re a phenom of fandom as well by enhancing your shopping experience with these Chicago Bears 4 Pack Reusable Shopping Bags.

