Chicago Bears GM: making playoffs isn’t ‘biggest thing’ team can do in 2024

The Chicago Bears have won 10 games in general manager Ryan Poles’ first two seasons with the team. Given that the Bears came into the offseason with back-to-back No. 1 picks, there should be expectations for the team to be in the playoff hunt this year after Poles had three offseasons to build a competitive roster.

The Bears roster isn’t perfect. There are still depth issues on the defensive and offensive lines. How Caleb Williams can perform as a rookie will be a wild card as the season progresses.

Still, the Bears should compete for a Wild Card spot if the team’s core players (Montez Sweat, Jaylon Johnson, DJ Moore, Williams) can stay healthy.

The Chicago Bears’ priority is to make the postseason

During his press conference on Wednesday, Poles said his goal is to build a roster that can make the playoffs.

“Obviously, that’s my priority. Let’s get the roster in the best shape possible,” Poles said, “because that’s going to give us an opportunity to win games, but it’s always going to be to win championships. To win the division, win Super Bowls, that’s always the goal.”

One might suspect Poles feels pressure to make the playoffs. Even if his job is safe, his head coach, Matt Eberflus, might not survive January if the Bears don’t make a postseason berth. That could cause bigger problems for Poles down the road.

The “biggest thing” isn’t the “priority”

If Poles is worried about making the playoffs, he’s not tipping anyone off before the season. Poles said the best thing the Bears can do is show improvement from their 7-10 record last season.

“Getting into the playoffs and winning playoff games would be outstanding,” Poles said. “But I think the biggest thing is, can we take that big jump from where we were last year to this year? And I think we’re capable of doing that.”

The answer from Poles might not make fans feel better about the Bears’ prospects this season. Saying the “biggest thing” isn’t the same thing as the “priority” is one way of saying nothing hopeful at all.

The way Poles defined it, the improvement the Bears make this season can be subjective to what they determine to be a “big jump.” And maybe Poles is trying to adjust the team’s perspective in a bid to save Eberflus’ job this winter if the Bears start slow in Williams’ rookie season.

The NFL is ultimately a results-driven league. Eventually, the Bears will have to show improvement in more ways than in their interoffice meeting rooms.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE