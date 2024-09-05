Trending
Chicago Bears: Bill Belichick trashes Caleb Williams’ preseason

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
Caleb Williams did enough in his two preseason performances to excite many Chicago Bears fans. He didn’t win over six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick.

Williams’ final play of the preseason ended with him scoring a touchdown on a seven-yard touchdown run against the Cincinnati Bengals’ backup defense. Williams and the Bears’ offense started that preseason game with three consecutive three-and-out drives, also against the Bengals’ backup defense.

Bill Belichick wasn’t a fan of Caleb Williams in August

During an appearance on the CW’s “Inside the NFL”, Belichick pointed out that Williams didn’t play against many elite defenders in August. Belichick also took issue with analyst Ryan Clark’s point that Williams was accurate in the preseason.

“Well, [Williams] wasn’t accurate, he was 10-for-20,” Belichick said.

Williams made a couple of nice deep passes in the preseason. One came on a throw to Cole Kmet against the Buffalo Bills and to Rome Odunze against the Bengals.

Belichick didn’t see anything worth gloating about.

“There were a couple of highlight plays, but they weren’t that good,” Belichick said.

Tough crowd.

The Chicago Bears know Williams’ preseason wasn’t perfect

Williams finished the preseason 10/20 passing for 170 yards. He threw no touchdowns and no interceptions. He was an Odunze foot away from having a touchdown pass against the Bengals. He was an Odunze foot away from throwing an interception to a Bills defender.

Some of Belichick’s criticisms of Williams are fair. Williams didn’t have a perfect preseason. He didn’t have a bad preseason. He could have been more accurate as a passer.

However, Williams did make some nice highlight-reel passes. He showed flashes of why the Bears chose him at No. 1 in April.

One has to doubt Belichick wants to face him if he coaches another NFL team next season.

