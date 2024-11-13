Bill Belichick Made His Thoughts On Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams Unmistakably Clear

The Chicago Bears are implementing significant changes to the team following a devastating 19-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 10.

On Tuesday, the Bears announced they fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Chicago promoted passing game coordinator Thomas Brown to offensive coordinator in the hope he can help rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and the offense get back to how they operated in the three wins leading up to the bye in Week 7.

Per ESPN‘s Marc Silverman, multiple veteran players asked for Williams to be benched in favor of second-year quarterback Tyson Bagent. On Monday, Eberflus confirmed the Bears would stick with Williams.

Bill Belichick: Caleb Williams is an All-Star QB

Recently, former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gave his analysis during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show of the Bears-Patriots game in Week 10. Belichick made it clear what he thought of the No. 1 pick after watching Williams go 16-of-30 for 120 yards in a contest in which he took nine sacks.

“The bigger thing is just where the Bears are,” Belichick said. “I mean, they can’t protect, they can’t move the ball, they can’t score any points…In Chicago, they have this all-star quarterback, these all-star receivers, the greatest skill players in the history of football. And the offensive line is a problem. They can’t run the ball, they can’t protect.”

"Drake Maye has done a good job when he's able to scramble.. The bigger thing is where the Bears are.. They can't protect and they can't score any points" ~ Bill Belichick #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/SpHDWu3aGs — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 11, 2024

The offense is holding Williams back

Belichick thinks Williams has plenty of talent, but the offense, especially the offensive line, has been holding the Heisman Trophy winner back. The lack of a run game has been another crucial failure for the offense to alleviate pressure off Williams.

The Bears offensive line has dealt with serious injuries in recent weeks. Chicago was without their top three offensive tackles against the Patriots. On the interior, right guard Nate Davis had been a healthy scratch for weeks before suffering a back injury before Sunday’s game.

