Chicago Bears made early decision on Bill Belichick: Report

The Chicago Bears are searching for their 19th head coach after firing Matt Eberflus the day after Thanksgiving. Interim head coach Thomas Brown appears to be on his way out after a bad start to his five-game audition in a 38-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday.

CEO Kevin Warren is the man in charge of deciding the next head coach, but general manager Ryan Poles will be the point of contact. Firing Eberflus after Week 13 gave the front office extra time to publicly start searching for their next “leader of men” before the 2025 season.

Bill Belichick’s name should be of interest to any team looking for a head coach. The 72-year-old coach has won six Super Bowls as a head coach.

Belichick was granted interviews this winter but did not land with an NFL team after he mutually parted ways with the New England Patriots in January. Belichick wants to get back into coaching and was interviewed last week by North Carolina as a possible replacement for Mack Brown.

Whether Belichick would take a college job or is using the publicity to draw immediate interest from NFL teams remains to be seen.

The Chicago Bears’ early decision on Bill Belichick

Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Bears have decided not to reach out to Belichick, even after he interviewed for the North Carolina job. Florio thinks the Patriots’ legend is “serious” about taking the Tar Heels’ gig if he can’t land an NFL job.

“As explained during Sunday’s Football Night in America, Belichick is (I’m told) “very surprised” that he has yet to hear from NFL teams about coaching in 2025,” Florio wrote. “Currently, three jobs are vacant — the Jets, Saints, and Bears. None, we’re told, have reached out to Belichick.”

Why not make a phone call?

The Bears could choose to reach out to Belichick at a later date, but it’s an odd choice for Chicago to not reach out to a coach who has a .647 coaching record and is 26 wins away from Don Shula’s record as having the most wins as an NFL coach. (Belichick is 16 wins away from tying George Halas for No. 2 on that list.)

Frankly, the Bears should have reached out to Belichick on Nov. 29. They didn’t have to hire him, but they could have started a dialogue. The Bears will have plenty of coordinators and former head coaches to interview in the coming weeks. But there’s no reason for Chicago not to make a phone call to Belichick.

After all, isn’t that what a point of contact GM is supposed to do while the stadium builder chooses the coach?

