Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan’s 2-word response after 132-92 blowout loss to Pistons

After trading Zach LaVine, at least publicly, the plan was for the Chicago Bulls not to tank for a high draft pick but to compete to make the Play-In at the end of the regular season.

The Bulls didn’t appear to be legitimately trying to win on Tuesday night when the Detroit Pistons blew them out 132-92 in front of 18,321 fans at the United Center on Tuesday night.

The Bills trailed 71-29 at halftime.

The offensive effort was better for Chicago in the second half, but the team didn’t look competitive on defense.

Billy Donovan was embarrassed by the Chicago Bulls effort

Following the game, head coach Billy Donovan responded in two words to the Bulls’ effort, per K.C. Johnson of CHSN.

“It’s embarrassing,” Donovan said.

Via Johnson:

“Donovan burned early timeouts in both halves and just said he did so because he felt the Pistons physically overwhelmed the Bulls.”

Nikola Vucevic takes the blame

Per Johnson, Nikola Vucevic shouldered the blame for Tuesday night.

“It honestly started with me,” Vucevic said. “As oldest guy on team and leader, I didn’t bring the physicality and approach I needed to. I have to be better.”

Vucevic recorded eight points, three rebounds, 1 assist, and one block in the loss.

Chicago will play Detroit again on Wednesday night. Per ESPN BET, the Bulls are 6.5-point underdogs to the Pistons.

