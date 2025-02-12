Trending
Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan’s 2-word response after 132-92 blowout loss to Pistons

Jordan Sigler
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Golden State Warriors
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Golden State Warriors Jan 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan on the sideline during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

After trading Zach LaVine, at least publicly, the plan was for the Chicago Bulls not to tank for a high draft pick but to compete to make the Play-In at the end of the regular season.

The Bulls didn’t appear to be legitimately trying to win on Tuesday night when the Detroit Pistons blew them out 132-92 in front of 18,321 fans at the United Center on Tuesday night.

The Bills trailed 71-29 at halftime.

The offensive effort was better for Chicago in the second half, but the team didn’t look competitive on defense.

Billy Donovan was embarrassed by the Chicago Bulls effort

Chicago Bulls
Jan 20, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan during the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

 

Following the game, head coach Billy Donovan responded in two words to the Bulls’ effort, per K.C. Johnson of CHSN.

“It’s embarrassing,” Donovan said.

Via Johnson:

“Donovan burned early timeouts in both halves and just said he did so because he felt the Pistons physically overwhelmed the Bulls.”

Nikola Vucevic takes the blame

NBA: Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) leaves the court after the game against the Miami Heat at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

 

Per Johnson, Nikola Vucevic shouldered the blame for Tuesday night.

“It honestly started with me,” Vucevic said. “As oldest guy on team and leader, I didn’t bring the physicality and approach I needed to. I have to be better.”

Vucevic recorded eight points, three rebounds, 1 assist, and one block in the loss.

Chicago will play Detroit again on Wednesday night. Per ESPN BET, the Bulls are 6.5-point underdogs to the Pistons.

NBA: Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls
NBA: Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls Feb 11, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) dunks the ball against the Detroit Pistons during the first quarter at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

