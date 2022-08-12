Chicago Blackhawks sign 1-year contracts with Caleb Jones and Philipp Kurashev

The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Friday that they have reached 1-year contracts to re-sign defenseman Caleb Jones and forward Philipp Kurashev.

Welcome back Caleb and Philipp 🥳 pic.twitter.com/7wr5uGpZai — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 12, 2022

According to NBC Sports, Caleb Jones, 25, played his first season with the Blackhawks last season after spending the first three seasons of his career with the Edmonton Oilers and was acquired in the July 2021 trade that sent Duncan Kieth to the Oilers. Kurashev, 22, spent his last two seasons with the Blackhawks after they drafted him in the fourth round of the 2018 drafts.

Although Kurashev and Jones were both restricted free agents, Jones’ deal carries a $1.35 million salary cap and Kurashev’s contract is worth $750 thousand. With the two of them signed for 2022-2023 the Blackhawks manager Kyle Davidson has finished his offseason to-do list, barring any surprise trades before training camp starting September 21.

The interim coach Derek King has said this about Jones,

“He can play, he can play at this level, It’s something we need, guys who can skate pucks out and guys who can create.”

And manager Kyle Davidson said this about Kurashev in May,

“had his ups and downs, but the thing I really liked about Phil this year is the way he responded when we spoke to him. For a lot of these young players, it’s about finding consistency and bringing that consistent effort and impact every single night to establish yourself as a full-time NHL player.”

Kurashev told Chicago Tribune that,

“Now I experienced a full NHL season, the one before was kind of short, and now I know exactly what it takes. I’m trying to work on areas in my game that can help me become the player I want to become.”

