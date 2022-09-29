Blackhawks prospects give a possible glimpse of the future heading into an unpredictable 2022-23 season

This is a pleasant sight for sore eyes for Blackhawks fans throughout the city of Chicago.

Following a 4-1 preseason defeat to the Blues, Blackhawks started out quickly with a goal from Dylan Sikura 11 seconds into the game.

It took Dylan Sikura 44 games to score his first career NHL goal and he just scored 11 seconds into his second stint with Chicago, albeit in the preseason. Of course! #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/RyWTbPf5xA — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) September 28, 2022

He had the spotlight for just about 6 minutes before a couple youngsters stole the show. Kevin Korchinski and Lukas Reichel hooked up for a beautiful goal 6:35 into the game.

Reichel got the breakaway after a beautiful saucer pass through the middle of the ice from Korchinski landed perfectly on his stick as he split two Red Wing defenders. Check out the beautiful play here, provided by Blackhawks Insider, Charlie Roumeliotis.

Kevin Korchinski and Lukas Reichel connect for a beautiful goal. Future of Chicago? #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/1GY0Bt0hbY — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) September 28, 2022

Lukas Reichel made his first appearance with the Blackhawks last year, but Kevin Korchinski is a name that many may not know. Korchinski is most likely unknown because he was actually the prospect that the Blackhawks drafted with the 7th overall pick they received from Ottawa in the Alex DeBrincat trade.

It was tough losing Alex DeBrincat before entering a rebuild phase. I mean…wouldn’t it make sense to build around a 24 year old superstar? Anyways, it is a good idea to look for bright spots from the DeBrincat trade, and we just got our first one of the season, although it is just preseason.

The Blackhawks reached a bit in the first round to secure Korchinski as their first pick, so it is important that he impresses the higher ups in the organization to prove his worth.

Let’s hope that there are more bright spots this season from the young guys, but it also wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world to struggle immensely this year as the #1 overall pick is slated to get a generational talent in Connor Bedard.

