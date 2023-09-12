Blackjack: Is It as Engaging as When It Was First Invented?

Blackjack dates as far back as the 1700s and has remained prevalent in the gambling industry even to this day. But where did the card game with the gambling industry in a chokehold come from? Were the earlier versions as engaging as the ones now?

With the onset of online gambling and Blackjack taking many new forms, gamblers had questioned if Blackjack is as engaging as when it was invented. Fortunately, we are here with answers. In this article, we give the correct answers while looking into Blackjack’s rich history and discussing how it has evolved. Keep reading!

Where Did It All Begin?

It is imperative to look at its history to grasp how far Blackjack has come. Although the story has many sides, the prevalent one is the “Vingt-et-Un” one. Many say the casino game came from France in the early 1700s. At the time, the game’s name was Vingt-et-Un, which meant 21.

21 became a popular game in France by the 18th century. From there, the popularity grew to Europe and beyond in the 18th and 19th centuries. The game found its way to America. Here, it picked up all of the features unique to it. The rules evolved, and many variations came to life.

In the 20th century, the casino game became a big part of land casinos. We entered the Internet age and, concurrently, the age of online casinos. The start of the online casino age came with a lot more changes. Some notable ones include playing Blackjack in the best type of casinos — find best real money online pokies to try several Blackjack variants.

How Blackjack Has Evolved: The Features It Picked Up

The answer to “if the current blackjack is the best one” will differ depending on who you ask. But one thing is sure; Blackjack now differs from the “21” game of then. Blackjack is a favourite to many Canadian players, and here is why:

A Lot More Options

A significant reason Blackjack is still prevalent is the spice of variety that comes with it. With the onset of online casinos, players can try out variants with different rules. Many believe this has made Blackjack more attractive than in earlier years. Also, there is more flexibility regarding betting limits and side bets. As a result, gamblers in Canada can enjoy classic Blackjack and even try the newer versions.

Online casinos are becoming more popular, and legitimate and secure websites are on the rise too. Each online casino brings a different spice to the industry. More options mean every online casino has to do something to stand out as the best, including better blackjack games.

The Potential of Bigger Wins

One of the greatest appeals that come with gambling is the potential to take home massive wins. Undoubtedly, modern Blackjack comes with an increased possibility of bigger wins. Also, side bets offer more potential for bigger wins.

With online gambling, Canadian players can now win big. They can play multiple tables simultaneously and enjoy generous bonuses and promotions, contributing significantly to their winnings. Also, gamblers can participate in the following:

Tournaments

VIP programs

Both events offer players a greater chance to increase their bankroll. Other special bonuses like welcome packages and no-deposit bonuses help put players ahead.

More Secured and Regulated

While this might not seem important enough to contribute to the gameplay, it is. One perk of online gambling is that it is highly regulated; hence, it stays engaging.

Trusted and reputable bodies enforce strict regulations to ensure players’ protection and fair play. Gamblers can enjoy a session of an exciting game knowing that they aren’t being slighted or cheated in any way. However, this was different when Blackjack started. Here are the the reputable regulatory bodies in Canada:

Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario
Nova Scotia Alcohol and Gaming Authority
Kahnawake Gaming Commission
Québec Régie des Alcools des Courses et des Jeux
British Columbia Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch

More Thrills

Unlike slot games, Blackjack is one of the many casino games that requires skill. As a result, it can be gratifying for players that aren’t scared of a little challenge. Simply, a blackjack game aims to have a hand value of 21 or close without going over 21 while beating the dealer’s hand. Hence, Blackjack involves meticulous planning and strategy alongside a good grasp of the game’s rules.

Over the years, the thrill and the basic ground on which the game works have stayed the same. Instead, it has only gotten better. Now casino sites have extra features to make the game more exciting, especially after signing a licensing deal with IGT. There is also the fact that you can play anywhere and at any time. Convenience is a big part of the appeal. There are even features where you get the services of a live dealer like you are in a real casino.

How the Blackjack Then and the Blackjack of Now Compare

Modern-day Blackjack is the perfect choice for an enjoyable gambling experience and entertainment. However, here is a table that highlights how both compare:

Blackjack is ahead of Blackjack then because of the perks of online gambling. Save for that; there are a few differences between both games.

Takeaway

Blackjack now is just as engaging as it was back then. Some might even argue that it is way better with its added perks. The bonuses, promotions, variants, and thrilling atmosphere contribute to its exciting vibe. More so, Blackjack now still retains some of the best parts of Blackjack then. More so, many sites like $300 free chip no deposit offer blackjack games and other games like online slots in unique ways.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is blackjack a game of luck?

As opposed to slot games, Blackjack is a casino game that combines both luck and skill. However, while luck is a part of the gameplay, skill can help lower the house edge and put you ahead. Blackjack is a nice blend of luck and skill, making it all the more enjoyable.

What’s the origin of blackjack?

Many gamblers still debate when Blackjack started. Some say it began in France, while others say it started in Spain. However, as far as we know, the first blackjack game was in France in the 17th century. Then, it was 21 before it took a new form in the West.

Is it legal to count cards in blackjack?

It is not. Although players can count cards, many top-rated Canadian casinos frown at it and greatly discourage it. They may go as far as probing players they suspect are card counting. Hence, players must stay away from it while playing in an online casino.

How fair are online blackjack games?

Contrary to what many players think, blackjack games in online casinos are fair if you play in a trusted online casino. Ensure you do the appropriate research on secure sites prioritizing their customers.

