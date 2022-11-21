The reeling Chicago Bulls host the red hot Boston Celtics at the United Center on Monday night.

After a fairly entertaining start to the NBA season, the Chicago Bulls find themselves in the midst of a rough four-game slide. Following two days off, the Bulls will look to end that ugly streak, but standing in their way will be the undoubted hottest team in basketball, the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics are on a different trajectory than the rest of the league right now, winners of nine in a row and a record of 13-3, the best in the NBA. This will be the third time that these teams have faced each other, with the Bulls having played two of their better overall games, splitting each game and covering the spread in both.

Typically this would be a point where you expect the Celtics to be due for a dud, and the Bulls to wake up with their backs against the wall, and while I optimistically believe that could be the case, I also would not be shocked to see these teams continue to be what we’ve seen from them over the past few weeks.

The narratives surrounding the Chicago Bulls continue to pick up with each loss, most recently as Zach LaVine was benched down the stretch in the midst of his worst performance of his career. You would hope that he and the rest of this Bulls team are fed up with how things have gone, and would be due for a huge response, but the consistency and urgency just haven’t quite been there.

The best bet of the day has been a roller coaster as well, as we began the season 6-2, followed by a six-game losing streak, and now having split the last two. I’m hellbent on getting this thing well into the green, and while it can be tough to predict who will produce on a nightly basis, I like the value of today’s pick in what appears to be a steady growth in role and production for the young player.

2022 Bulls Best Bet Record: 7-9 (1L Streak)

Patrick Williams Over 9.5 Points (Sportsbook Odds May Vary)

I understand the feelings toward Williams to start the season, but over the past couple of weeks, the confidence, production and overall role in the Bulls offense has increased.

Following an embarrassing open to the season, Williams has turned a corner with his confidence levels. He shoots when he is open, and attacks the basket when applicable. Over his six games, Williams has scored in double figures in four of the games, playing 26 or more minutes in four of the last six as well. Over the last three games, he has played north of 30 minutes in two of the outings, suggesting a more consistent role on the team.

His three-point shooting has been impressive and efficient as well, and I would argue the Bulls should look for him behind the perimeter at a much higher volume. Over their last six games, Williams is shooting nearly 50% from behind the arc.

The Chicago Bulls find themselves ranking 28th in the league in three pointers made per game, averaging 10.1 three’s per game, not a stat that is conducive to success. Even after a slow start to the season, Williams ranks second on the Bulls in three-point percentage, only behind Goran Dragic. If the Bulls want to boost those numbers closer to the league average, it might be time to find Williams behind the arc a few more times per game.

The narratives surrounding Williams have not been positive, but the talent and intangibles are there for him to be a really strong player in the NBA. Whether the Chicago Bulls want him in their future plans, or in potential trade opportunities, they have to find ways to continue his growth and improve his confidence to increase his impact and value. Give me the kid to hit double figures tonight. Best of luck and GO BULLS!!

