Report: Chicago Bears LT Braxton Jones has improved in 1 key area of his game

Chicago Bears left tackle Braxton Jones has arguably overperformed in the NFL since he was drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 draft. He was asked to step into a difficult role his rookie season, and he’s done a solid job at the league’s most important gig for the offensive line.

However, Jones knows he needs to improve in one key area to keep his job for the long term. Brad Biggs with the Chicago Tribune reported that Jones has made progress handling power rushes off the edge. Being able to stop a bull rush is a critical skill for a left tackle in the NFL.

Braxton Jones’ job was in jeopardy before the 2024 draft

Jones’ job was up for debate in the front office this offseason. Poles split his scouts into three teams to decide if they would draft an offensive tackle, wide receiver, or defensive end with the No. 9 pick. The Bears took Rome Odunze, and Jones’ position appears safe for the 2024 season.

Jones has more to prove during the 2024 season if he wants to earn a future contract extension with the Bears.

Per Pro Football Focus, Jones has only been credited with giving up nine sacks in his first two seasons with the Bears. But there were some obvious signs that his pass-blocking needed fixing.

Jones had a holding problem last season, and much of that had to do with him desperately trying to keep himself in front of a defensive end using a successful bull-rushing technique. Jones would have given up more sacks if he hadn’t committed the holding penalties. While the holds kept his quarterback upright, the penalties were drive-killers.

Jones has displayed better technique against the bull rush in camp

Biggs wrote that Jones has been better blocking against the bull rush in training camp:

Third-year left tackle Braxton Jones feels more comfortable handling power off the edge, a focus since his rookie season in 2022. It’s not just getting stronger but also having elite timing and understanding what’s coming. As the game slows down for Jones, he’s better prepared to handle a bull rush.

The Chicago Bears should have better left tackle play in 2024

Offensive line coach Chris Morgan said Jones has put “the right kind of weight” on in training camp. Jones said he has felt better with his development during training camp this year:

“As camp has progressed, I definitely think it’s gotten a lot better for myself,” he said. “I’m starting to really see the numbers (on the defender’s jersey). When I get back in my set and I really see those numbers and starting to punch them and anchoring down on that a lot better. I’m starting to see a lot quicker. “I still think there’s some improvement when they’re attacking my inside shoulder, but other than that, I’m definitely getting better each day.”

Rookie Caleb Williams is counting on Jones to handle his blind side edge this year. If Biggs’ report is an accurate forecast for the regular season, Williams should have more time to look downfield in the fall than Justin Fields had last year.

