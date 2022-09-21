BREAKING: Bears LB Roquan Smith misses practice with injury

Roquan Smith misses Wednesday practice

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith had a rough game in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers. The All-Pro linebacker didn’t look his usual self as he settled for tackles way beyond the line of scrimmage. Reports from Wednesday’s practice clarified what is going on with the Bears’ defensive leader this week.

Per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Smith missed practice with a hip injury.

#Bears LB Roquan Smith did not participate in practice today. He is listed with a hip injury. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) September 21, 2022

It is currently unclear if Smith with play in Week 3 against the Houston Texans or when he sustained the injury. Head coach Matt Eberflus didn’t discuss the injury in his press conference before Wednesday’s practice. The Bears need their best players on the field as the team struggled on defense against the Packers.

Roquan Smith has missed a lot of practice since training camp started

The Bears gave up over 200 yards rushing to the Packers. Smith, who missed much of training camp due to a holdout, has not been a terrific defender for the Bears this year. He’s the team’s worst defender through the first two weeks, according to PFF’s ratings. Smith is trying to play well this season to request a heftier contract. Even if Smith does play in Week 3, missing practice will put him further behind in this defense.

