BREAKING: Chicago Bears Coaching Staff Changes Announced For 2023

The Chicago Bears coaching staff has a slight change

The Chicago Bears coaching staff will look different for the 2023 season. But not as different as it could have been following one of the worst seasons in the team’s history. The Chicago Bears recently asked for permission from the Green Bay Packers to interview Jerry Gray for an undisclosed job.

It was assumed Gray, who was hired by the Atlanta Falcons, was asked to interview for an opening left by James Rowe, who was the Bears’ defensive backs coach last season when Rowe darted out of Chicago to find yellower pastures as USF. The defensive backs coaching vacancy has been filled.

According to a statement by the Bears, Jon Hoke will be the Bears’ next defensive backs coach and is coming from the Falcons–where Gray was just hired… Hoke does have prior coaching experience with the Bears:

“Hoke boasts 42 years of coaching experience, including 18 seasons in the NFL and spent the last two seasons as the Falcons’ secondary coach. Hoke returns to the Bears after spending six seasons with the club as the defensive backs coach from 2009-14, a period in which the Bears defense tied for the fourth-most interceptions (111) and lead the league in interceptions returned for touchdowns (20).”

The Bears secondary had pretty good success with Hoke. He was there towards the end of Charles Tilliman’s career with the Bears. Tillman helped the Bears learn his famous “Peanut Punch” during spring practice last season.

They also announced a few minor Chicago Bears coaching staff changes:

“Zach Cable (offensive quality control), Isaiah Harris (player engagement/strength & conditioning) and Pierre Ngo (assistant strength & conditioning).”

