The Chicago Bears’ second-leading rusher is going to miss a few weeks

The Chicago Bears’ leading rusher is their quarterback, Justin Fields. Their second-leading rusher is a running back, Khalil Herbert. According to a report by Field Yates of ESPN, the Bears will place Khalil Herbert on injured reserve.

The Bears have placed RB Khalil Herbert on IR. He's out for at least four games. They also waived DE Kingsley Jonathan and claimed DB Justin Layne off of waivers. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 15, 2022

Herbert had to leave the Bears’ Week 10 game against the Detroit Lions with a hip injury. His injury will be a bump in the road for the Bears as he brings an explosive pace to the Bears’ backfield. He’s averaging six yards per rush this season. Running back David Montgomery is the Bears’ third leading rusher. He will now be expected to shoulder more of the load. Montgomery is averaging a measly 3.8 yards per rush this season.

According to the report by Yates, the Bears waived defensive end Kingsley Jonathan. The Bears claimed defensive back Justin Layne from waivers. Layne had most recently been with the New York Giants.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE