BREAKING: Chicago Bears Place Running Back On Injured Reserve

Jordan SiglerBy 1 Min Read
The Chicago Bears’ second-leading rusher is going to miss a few weeks

The Chicago Bears’ leading rusher is their quarterback, Justin Fields. Their second-leading rusher is a running back, Khalil Herbert. According to a report by Field Yates of ESPN, the Bears will place Khalil Herbert on injured reserve.

Herbert had to leave the Bears’ Week 10 game against the Detroit Lions with a hip injury. His injury will be a bump in the road for the Bears as he brings an explosive pace to the Bears’ backfield. He’s averaging six yards per rush this season. Running back David Montgomery is the Bears’ third leading rusher. He will now be expected to shoulder more of the load. Montgomery is averaging a measly 3.8 yards per rush this season.

According to the report by Yates, the Bears waived defensive end Kingsley Jonathan. The Bears claimed defensive back Justin Layne from waivers. Layne had most recently been with the New York Giants.

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

