Breaking major Chicago Bears receiver injury updates on Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze for game 2

Daniel Solesky
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears
Sep 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) attempts to make a catch against Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

During the week leading up to the Chicago Bears game against the Houston Texans two key receivers missed practice all week with injures.  Their game status was just updated.

Rome Odunze has a grade 1 MCL sprain and missed practice this week, but will play against the Houston Texans.

While the heel injury that’s been keeping Keenan Allen from practicing has him inactive today according to the latest update from Brad Biggs.

This is good and bad news for rookie Caleb Williams.  He won’t have the reliable veteran in the lineup, but he will have the up-and-coming rookie as his second option.  This will be a key matchup in this game as the Texans gave up the fewest passing touchdowns in the NFL in 2023.

If the Bears are to have a gun fighter’s chance deep in the heart of Texas tonight, they’re going to need as many weapons as possible.  Rome Odunze having a breakout game with Caleb Williams would be helpful towards a 2-0 start in 2024.

