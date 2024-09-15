During the week leading up to the Chicago Bears game against the Houston Texans two key receivers missed practice all week with injures. Their game status was just updated.

Rome Odunze has a grade 1 MCL sprain and missed practice this week, but will play against the Houston Texans.

While the heel injury that’s been keeping Keenan Allen from practicing has him inactive today according to the latest update from Brad Biggs.

#Bears WR Keenan Allen is inactive tonight with a heel injury. WR Rome Odunze (right knee) will play. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) September 15, 2024

This is good and bad news for rookie Caleb Williams. He won’t have the reliable veteran in the lineup, but he will have the up-and-coming rookie as his second option. This will be a key matchup in this game as the Texans gave up the fewest passing touchdowns in the NFL in 2023.

If the Bears are to have a gun fighter’s chance deep in the heart of Texas tonight, they’re going to need as many weapons as possible. Rome Odunze having a breakout game with Caleb Williams would be helpful towards a 2-0 start in 2024.

