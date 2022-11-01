BREAKING: Chicago Bears Trade For WR Chase Claypool

Chicago Bears trade for Chase Claypool

The Chicago Bears had been sellers in the trade market until Tuesday afternoon. The Bears traded All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith Monday. According to Field Yates, the Bears traded for wide receiver Chase Claypool with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

BREAKING: The Bears are trading for Steelers WR Chase Claypool, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 1, 2022

The trade should help the offense as it builds around Justin Fields. Claypool was a former second-round draft pick out of Notre Dame.

Per Adam Schefter, the Bears are trading a second-round pick to the Steelers. The Bears received a second and fifth-round pick for Smith in Monday’s trade.

This is a big move for the Bears. Claypool has over 2,000 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns in his first two-and-a-half seasons in the NFL. That has come with the Steelers having a quarterback carousel. Claypool was a heavily coveted wide receiver trade target.

