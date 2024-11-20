The Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Guardians make a trade sending RHP Eli Morgan to the Cubs in exchange for a low level prospect per Jeff Passan.

The Chicago Cubs finally made a move with making a trade for RHP Eli Morgan of the Guardians. The Cubs came into the offseason needing to booster their bullpen and Morgan will do just that for them.

Morgan who is currently 28, had an outstanding 2024 season for the Guardians. Managing to go 3-0 with a 1.93 ERA accumulating 34 strikeouts in 42.0 innings that’s good for a 7.3 strikeout/9 ratio.

With the acquisition of Morgan the Chicago Cubs bullpen immediately became better than it was last season. Morgan figures to slot into the 7th or 8th innings for the club where in the 7th he has an ERA of 4.00 (11 games 9 innings) and a 0.00 ERA in the 8th (5 games 4.1 innings). He will fill the void left after the team DFA’d Adbert Alzolay.

Morgan will also be valuable for his splits versus Lefties and Righties. In 17.1 innings versus lefties Morgan held them to a .235 average and striking out 11, while for righties they only hit .167 and struck out 23.



In a corresponding move the Chicago Cubs also Designated Patrick Wisdom for assignment which frees up a 40-man roster spot. Wisdom who was slated to make $3M in arbitration this year now allows to Cubs to save some money with them acquiring Morgan who is only making a million. As of now the Cubs 40-man roster sits at 39 players with the DFAing of Wisdom and acquisition of Morgan.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE