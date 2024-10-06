Buck Showalter angling to be next manager for Chicago White Sox according to recent report

The managerial magician is reportedly eyeing to be the new manager for the White Sox next season, and quite honestly, I am all for it.

Buck Showalter coming to Chicago could be an earth shattering move. With a career .509 winning percentage since 1992 when he first became manager for the Yankees, I would be hard pressed to find a better fit for the White Sox.

Showalter is well known for being able to turn ailing teams around in a short period of time and has shown that capability over the last 32 years (22 seasons as manager) of his illustrious career.

A four time manager of the year recipient in both the AL and NL (with four different teams and four different decades) Buck Showalter’s success could be measured in several different ways. From his penchant for winning as mentioned previously, to his ability to get sub .500 teams to the postseason.

Now, of course, even legends can use a helping hand and maybe it takes a miracle to get the South siders heading in the right direction in a single season but I would have the utmost confidence in Showalter, as should the city of Chicago.

Turning the team around is one thing, but could we see another postseason appearance from the White Sox in 2025? Certainly it’s a long shot, but if there’s one person who could do it, it would be Buck.



All that said, he still has yet to win a World Series even with all of his success. He has reached the postseason six times in his career but has never made it past the league championship series and maybe this could be an opportunity for that to change.



I could go on and on about Buck Showalter and his career, and speculate all I want but the truth is we just have to wait and see. As an avid baseball fan I think it would be the perfect move for both parties. The White Sox would have the perfect long term manager that they’ve been desperately searching for, and Showalter can show us again time after time exactly what he can do as manager.

Perhaps it’s still the hangover from the dumpster fire season in 2024, but I think I could speak for all White Sox fans when I say I want this to be true, we want Buck Showalter in Chicago.

My prediction for the 2025 season if Buck Showalter does take the helm, the White Sox will be back toward the top of the AL central division once again. I see them with a winning record up to the all star break, and if they make at least the wild card series for the 2025 postseason that would just be a bonus and a welcome one at that.

Could we potentially see a “Moneyball” type situation for the coming season? Maybe, currently all of the pieces are there. As of right now the team is serviceable and more than manageable, with the current veterans at the top of the lineup and the solid rookies that were making a name for themselves this season, there’s certainly potential and it would be a matter of if the team wants to use any of their current players as trade fodder like they did this past season with a few of their veteran offseason acquisitions.

I don’t care if I have to scream it from the top of Guaranteed Rate Field, but I am very interested to see what happens next. I am looking forward to next season because it can only go up from here especially with Buck Showalter in the dugout.

