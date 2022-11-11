Dalen Terry struggles to find playing time with the Bulls and he’s been assigned to the G-League

The Chicago Bulls made a move not many could see coming, moving their 18th overall selection in this past year’s draft to the Windy City Bulls, the team’s G-League affiliate. Considering the minutes that Terry had been receiving since the start of the season the move doesn’t come as too much of a surprise.

Dalen Terry appeared in just seven games for the Bulls so far this season, averaging just 3 minutes, and .6 points per game according to ESPN.

Had a visitor at practice today! Hi, @DalenTerry! 👋 pic.twitter.com/dodabaUkM6 — Windy City Bulls (@windycitybulls) November 10, 2022

Unfortunately for Dalen Terry, he joined a Bulls team this season that was already heavy in the guard department. The team has 6 guards that receive consistent playing time, not including the impending return of Lonzo Ball. With that many guards getting playing time it was hard for the rookie to find a spot in the rotation.

Did the Bulls make the right decision with Dalen Terry?

This does beg the question of whether the Bulls should have used such a high draft spot on a position they were already so heavy on. Instead of going in a different direction like drafting a front-court player like Jake LaRavia, a 6 foot 7 inch power forward who was drafted 19th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. LaRavia could have helped stretch the floor with his three-point shooting, shooting 52% from behind the line this season.

Or if many remember the Bulls were heavily involved in rumors of acquiring Rudy Gobert, before he was eventually traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.Considering the substantial package that Gobert was traded for, I don’t think it was necessary a bad decision not to trade for him.

However, it does make you wonder if there was another trade that could have been made like a Jerami Grant of the Portland Trailblazers for instance. Grant was traded from the Detroit Pistons for a future first round pick and three second rounders, a trade that the Bulls could have probably topped.

Only time will tell for the Bulls and Terry if the right selection was made, this isn’t the kiss of death for a player like Terry. Hopefully, he can get into a nice groove with the Windy City Bulls and be called back up whenever needed.

