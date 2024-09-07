Chicago Bears elevate 1 defensive lineman for Titans’ game amid 4 DL injuries

On Saturday, the Chicago Bears announced on X that they were elevating one defensive lineman for their matchup with the Tennessee Titans. They also elevated long snapper Scott Daly as Patrick Scales recovers from back surgery.

The Chicago Bears ruled out Zacch Pickens

Per Friday’s injury report, the Bears ruled out defensive tackle Zacch Pickens for Sunday’s contest. Defensive ends Montez Sweat, Darrell Taylor, and DeMarcus Walker are listed as questionable to play the Titans. (Wide receiver Keenan Allen is also questionable to play.)

The Bears elevated Byron Cowart

Per the Bears, defensive tackle Byron Cowart has been elevated for Sunday’s game. He is set to replace Pickens on the roster. Daly and Cowart are the only two players the Bears elevated for the game.

That the Bears chose not to elevate defensive end Jamree Kromah appears to be a good sign for the status of Taylor, Sweat, and Walker for Sunday’s game.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE