Bears

Chicago Bears elevate 1 defensive lineman for Titans’ game amid 4 DL injuries

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
NFL: Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs
Aug 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Chicago Bears helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

On Saturday, the Chicago Bears announced on X that they were elevating one defensive lineman for their matchup with the Tennessee Titans. They also elevated long snapper Scott Daly as Patrick Scales recovers from back surgery.

The Chicago Bears ruled out Zacch Pickens

NFL: Chicago Bears at Buffalo Bills
Aug 10, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (96) leaves the field after a pre-season game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

 

Per Friday’s injury report, the Bears ruled out defensive tackle Zacch Pickens for Sunday’s contest. Defensive ends Montez Sweat, Darrell Taylor, and DeMarcus Walker are listed as questionable to play the Titans. (Wide receiver Keenan Allen is also questionable to play.)

The Bears elevated Byron Cowart

NFL: Houston Texans Training Camp
Jul 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Byron Cowart (90) between drills during training camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

 

Per the Bears, defensive tackle Byron Cowart has been elevated for Sunday’s game. He is set to replace Pickens on the roster. Daly and Cowart are the only two players the Bears elevated for the game.

That the Bears chose not to elevate defensive end Jamree Kromah appears to be a good sign for the status of Taylor, Sweat, and Walker for Sunday’s game.

