Byron Pringle shows why the Bears signed him with early big play

Daniel SoleskyBy 1 Min Read
Byron Pringle Chicago Bears

Newly signed Chicago Bears receiver Byron Pringle showed up with his first big play of training camp today.

The Bears signed Byron Pringle in the hopes that more targets would equate to more production.  Pringle is well known by new general manager Ryan Poles from the time together with the Chiefs, so logically Poles knows more than everyone else who criticized the signings.

Today Pringle showed off why the Bears signed him via Zack Pearson of Bear Report:

It already sounds as though Justin Fields is starting to connect for big plays with his receivers.  Yesterday it was Velus Jones Jr. today it’s Pringle.

Chicago Bears fan since seven years old, I've written for Bear Report magazine, and been a featured columnist on Bleacher Report. I'll go toe to toe talking Bears with anyone.

