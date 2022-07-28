Newly signed Chicago Bears receiver Byron Pringle showed up with his first big play of training camp today.

The Bears signed Byron Pringle in the hopes that more targets would equate to more production. Pringle is well known by new general manager Ryan Poles from the time together with the Chiefs, so logically Poles knows more than everyone else who criticized the signings.

Today Pringle showed off why the Bears signed him via Zack Pearson of Bear Report:

Byron Pringle just put a nice double move on Kindle Vildor for a long completion in WR-DB drills. Nice throw by Fields. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) July 28, 2022

It already sounds as though Justin Fields is starting to connect for big plays with his receivers. Yesterday it was Velus Jones Jr. today it’s Pringle.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE