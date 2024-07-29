Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams gives Matt Eberflus coaching advice before 1st preseason game

Caleb Williams knows he has no authority to make final decisions on personnel moves. Still, the Chicago Bears rookie quarterback let his head coach know his opinions on playing in the Hall of Fame Game Thursday night in Canton, Ohio.

Matt Eberflus will announce his decision on Tuesday

Matt Eberflus said he’ll announce Tuesday if he plans to play Williams on Thursday night. Because the Bears play in the Hall of Fame Game, they’ll play four preseason games in August. The rest of the league, sans the Bears opponent Thursday night, the Houston Texans, will play three preseason games.

Eberflus wants to give Williams 45-55 snaps in the preseason, a similar number to what the Texans gave C.J. Stroud last year.

Caleb Williams wants to play in the Hall of Fame Game

Williams was asked during his presser Monday if he wants to play in Thursday’s game. Williams said he wants to play, but it’s not his choice:

“I would love to get out there and play,” Williams said via transcription by the NFL’s website. “It’s pretty awesome to be at Canton, but it’s coach’s decision.”

Williams gives Eberflus some friendly advice

Respecting Eberflus’ final decision, Williams couldn’t help but give the third-year head coach some advice, and he wants more than rookies getting extra reps in the preseason:

“I always think there’s more pros than cons in anything, especially for a young guy like myself,” Williams said. “The reps are always paramount for anybody like myself, a young rookie, a second-year guy, a third-year guy, it’s paramount. It’s really important and we’ll see about these preseason games coming, how they will play out.”

Eberflus has to worry about the extra game being an injury liability for his starting players. Williams isn’t near where he must be to set the pre-snap efficiently. That could cause a mishap to happen on Thursday.

Frankly, Williams needs to perform better in practice before he worries about getting on the field in preseason. Montez Sweat can be punished for hitting Williams in practice, but a Texans defender trying to make a roster spot won’t have mercy during Thursday night’s game.

