Report: Caleb Williams made backup Chicago Bears secondary look amazing with back-to-back interceptions

Caleb Williams is struggling against more than just the elite first-team defense during training camp. The Chicago Bears quarterback fed back-to-back interceptions to members of the backup secondary, including an undrafted rookie free agent.

Caleb Williams had a few turnovers on Saturday

Williams reportedly didn’t have his best day during the Bears’ second practice in pads on Saturday. Williams coughed up the ball in a strip sack during the two-minute drill. Head coach Matt Eberflus ejected defensive end Montez Sweat from the drill after the play, as the defense isn’t supposed to touch the quarterback during camp.

One understands Williams will have growing pains during the preseason. The Bears are making him go up against the first defense this summer. However, Williams’ turnovers Saturday came against players who have an uphill battle to make the practice squad.

The Chicago Bears’ backup secondary had a big day

According to Courtney Cronin of ESPN, Williams threw back-to-back interceptions during the 7-on-7 drill. He threw the interceptions to safety Adrian Colbert and cornerback Reddy Stewart.

7 on 7 just wrapped. Caleb Williams threw back to back interceptions (Adrian Colbert and Reddy Stewart) before connecting with Gerald Everett on a throw over the middle in traffic. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) July 27, 2024

Williams needs to be practicing better

Per the Bears’ first unofficial depth chart, Colbert is their third-string safety. He’s spent the previous two seasons on the practice squad. The Bears listed Stewart as their fourth-string cornerback. The Bears signed Stewart as an undrafted free agent out of Troy in April.

Williams needs to start cleaning up some of his misfires. He’s had issues with accuracy this week, and the Bears have a little over a month to go before their first regular season game.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE