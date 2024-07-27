Trending
Bears

Report: Caleb Williams made backup Chicago Bears secondary look amazing with back-to-back interceptions

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
Chicago Bears Caleb Williams
May 23, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams attends a game between the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams is struggling against more than just the elite first-team defense during training camp. The Chicago Bears quarterback fed back-to-back interceptions to members of the backup secondary, including an undrafted rookie free agent.

Caleb Williams had a few turnovers on Saturday

Caleb Williams Chicago Bears
Apr 26, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears number one draft choice Caleb Williams poses for a photo at a press conference at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Williams reportedly didn’t have his best day during the Bears’ second practice in pads on Saturday. Williams coughed up the ball in a strip sack during the two-minute drill. Head coach Matt Eberflus ejected defensive end Montez Sweat from the drill after the play, as the defense isn’t supposed to touch the quarterback during camp.

One understands Williams will have growing pains during the preseason. The Bears are making him go up against the first defense this summer. However, Williams’ turnovers Saturday came against players who have an uphill battle to make the practice squad.

The Chicago Bears’ backup secondary had a big day

Syndication: Times Record News
Chicago Bears’ Adrian Colbert gives a welcome speech to the kids before the start of his free football camp at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, June 29, 2024. © Naomi Skinner/Times Record News / USA TODAY NETWORK

 

According to Courtney Cronin of ESPN, Williams threw back-to-back interceptions during the 7-on-7 drill. He threw the interceptions to safety Adrian Colbert and cornerback Reddy Stewart.

Williams needs to be practicing better

NFL: Chicago Bears OTA
May 31, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs on the field during organized team activities at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

 

Per the Bears’ first unofficial depth chart, Colbert is their third-string safety. He’s spent the previous two seasons on the practice squad. The Bears listed Stewart as their fourth-string cornerback. The Bears signed Stewart as an undrafted free agent out of Troy in April.

Williams needs to start cleaning up some of his misfires. He’s had issues with accuracy this week, and the Bears have a little over a month to go before their first regular season game.

